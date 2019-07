Há sempre espaço para reinventar os clássicos. E quando se trata da Chanel, são poucos os limites de uma imaginação que sempre se quis livre e curiosa. Com uma biblioteca construída de propósito para o desfile, as modelos circularam entre as estantes para mostrar propostas que homenagearam a herança da maison e o trabalho de Karl Lagerfeld.

Desfile de Alta-Costura da Chanel em Paris 2019 Uma tarde na biblioteca da Chanel