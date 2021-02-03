Globos de Ouro: mulheres realizadoras dominam, tal como a Netflix

Numa edição marcada pela pandemia (e, portanto, pelos streamings), a Netflix vai à frente: o filme Mank, de David Fincher, e a série The Crown foram as ficções mais mencionadas, com seis nomeações cada. A cerimónia dos galardões para o cinema será virtual pela primeira vez.

As longas Mank, de David Fincher (Netflix) e Os 7 de Chicago, de Aaron Sorkin (Netflix) são os mais nomeados — este último com cinco menções. Habilitam-se aos prémios de melhor filme de drama, juntamente com The Father, de Florian Zeller, Promising Young Woman, de Emerald Fennell e Nomadland — Sobreviver na América, de Chloé Zhao.

Nomandland tinha estreia prevista para janeiro de 2021 em Portugal, mas tal não chegou a acontecer. Estreou apenas no festival LEFFEST, em novembro de 2020, depois de ter arrebatado os festivais de Veneza e de Toronto. Não é possível vê-lo neste momento no País e dão-se casos semelhantes com The Father, que não está nem esteve em streaming em nenhuma plataforma, ou Promising Young Woman, filme que foi possível alugar online, por 48 horas, no início de janeiro, quando ainda estava nos cinemas norte-americanos.

Na secção de melhor filme de comédia ou musical, a paisagem para o público português é diferente, já que estes lançamentos se renderam ao streaming ou são mesmo produções destas plataformas. Encontramos nomeados Borat, o filme seguinte, de Jason Woliner (Amazon Prime), Hamilton, de Thomas Kail (Disney+), Palm Springs, de Max Barbakow (Hulu), The Prom — A Festa de Formatura, de Ryan Murphy (Netflix), e Music, o primeiro filme da cantora Sia que devia ter estreado nos cinemas portugueses em janeiro, chegará pelo digital, segundo o site oficial.



A passadeira vermelha dos Globos de Ouro 2020 Leia também

De notar que, ao contrário do que é habitual na categoria de realização, na edição dedicada a 2020, há uma prevalência de mulheres. Estão indicadas Emerald Fennell, por causa de Promising Young woman, Regina King, com One night in Miami (disponível na Amazon Prime), e Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - Sobreviver na América. A elas, juntam-se Aaron Sorkin, com Os 7 de Chicago e David Fincher, com Mank.

Se as plataformas de streaming foram notícia há poucos anos, com a sua primeira nomeação para os Globos de Ouro, com a pandemia, tornaram-se a regra, com vários filmes a passarem diretamente para a estreia nos pequenos ecrãs. No campo de televisão, a presença destes gigantes é avassaladora, claro está. Nos nomeados para melhor série há apenas uma que não passa pelas plataformas de streaming — é Schitt's Creek, a sitcom do canal americano CBS.





Vejam-se os nomeados para melhor série dramática: The Crown (Netflix), Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Ozark (Netflix) e Ratched (Netflix). No capítulo das séries de comédia ou musicais estão nomeados Emily em Paris (Netflix), The Flight Attendant (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), The Great (HBO) e Schitt's Creek.



Quanto às interpretações dos atores, há que destacar Anya Taylor-Joy, Olivia Colman e Sacha Baron Cohen, que receberam duplas nomeações tanto no capítulo dos filmes como no das séries. Anya Taylor-Joy ganhou destaque entre o público português com o inesperado sucesso O Gambito de Dama (série da Netflix) — está para melhor atriz em minissérie por causa desse papel. Está também nomeada para melhor atriz num filme de comédia e musical, por causa de Emma, de Autumn de Wilde, que estreou no canal TV Cine Top, em Portugal, ignorando as salas de cinema, a 16 de janeiro.





Olivia Colman está nomeada para melhor atriz em série dramática por causa da sua interpretação em The Crown, o sucesso da Netflix, e ainda para melhor atriz secundária por causa do filme The Father. Quanto ao ator conhecido pelo polémico Borat, está nomeado por causa de desse mesmo personagem, na categoria de melhor ator de comédia. Tem uma segunda indicação para melhor actor secundário por causa de Os 7 de Chicago.

Pela primeira vez, na sua 78ª edição, a cerimónia dos Globos de Ouro abandona a receção de convidados no hotel Beverly Hilton, em Berverly Hills, Califórnia. A emissão do canal NBC está marcada para dia 28 de fevereiro e será apresentada pelas comediantes Amy Poehler e Tina Fey — a primeira a partir do tal hotel e a última a partir de Nova Iorque, da sala de eventos Rainbow Room.



