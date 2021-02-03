Atual

Globos de Ouro: mulheres realizadoras dominam, tal como a Netflix

Em tempo de pandemia, os nomeados para as melhores séries estão completamente rendidos ao streaming. Destaque para a prevalência das mulheres na categoria de realização de cinema.

Emma Corrin em The Crown
Emma Corrin em The Crown Foto: Netflix
18:37 | Sábado

Numa edição marcada pela pandemia (e, portanto, pelos streamings), a Netflix vai à frente: o filme Mank, de David Fincher, e a série The Crown foram as ficções mais mencionadas, com seis nomeações cada. A cerimónia dos galardões para o cinema será virtual pela primeira vez.

As longas Mank, de David Fincher (Netflix) e Os 7 de Chicago, de Aaron Sorkin (Netflix) são os mais nomeados — este último com cinco menções. Habilitam-se aos prémios de melhor filme de drama, juntamente com The Father, de Florian Zeller, Promising Young Woman, de Emerald Fennell e Nomadland — Sobreviver na América, de Chloé Zhao.

Nomandland tinha estreia prevista para janeiro de 2021 em Portugal, mas tal não chegou a acontecer. Estreou apenas no festival LEFFEST, em novembro de 2020, depois de ter arrebatado os festivais de Veneza e de Toronto. Não é possível vê-lo neste momento no País e dão-se casos semelhantes com The Father, que não está nem esteve em streaming em nenhuma plataforma, ou Promising Young Woman, filme que foi possível alugar online, por 48 horas, no início de janeiro, quando ainda estava nos cinemas norte-americanos. 

Na secção de melhor filme de comédia ou musical, a paisagem para o público português é diferente, já que estes lançamentos se renderam ao streaming ou são mesmo produções destas plataformas. Encontramos nomeados Borat, o filme seguinte, de Jason Woliner (Amazon Prime), Hamilton, de Thomas Kail (Disney+), Palm Springs, de Max Barbakow (Hulu), The Prom — A Festa de Formatura, de Ryan Murphy (Netflix), e Music, o primeiro filme da cantora Sia que devia ter estreado nos cinemas portugueses em janeiro, chegará pelo digital, segundo o site oficial.

Leia também

De notar que, ao contrário do que é habitual na categoria de realização, na edição dedicada a 2020, há uma prevalência de mulheres. Estão indicadas Emerald Fennell, por causa de Promising Young woman, Regina King, com One night in Miami (disponível na Amazon Prime), e Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - Sobreviver na América. A elas, juntam-se Aaron Sorkin, com Os 7 de Chicago e David Fincher, com Mank.

Se as plataformas de streaming foram notícia há poucos anos, com a sua primeira nomeação para os Globos de Ouro, com a pandemia, tornaram-se a regra, com vários filmes a passarem diretamente para a estreia nos pequenos ecrãs. No campo de televisão, a presença destes gigantes é avassaladora, claro está. Nos nomeados para melhor série há apenas uma que não passa pelas plataformas de streaming — é Schitt's Creek, a sitcom do canal americano CBS.

Vejam-se os nomeados para melhor série dramática: The Crown (Netflix), Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Ozark (Netflix) e Ratched (Netflix). No capítulo das séries de comédia ou musicais estão nomeados Emily em Paris (Netflix), The Flight Attendant (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), The Great (HBO) e  Schitt's Creek.

Quanto às interpretações dos atores, há que destacar Anya Taylor-JoyOlivia Colman e Sacha Baron Cohen, que receberam duplas nomeações tanto no capítulo dos filmes como no das séries. Anya Taylor-Joy ganhou destaque entre o público português com o inesperado sucesso O Gambito de Dama (série da Netflix) — está para melhor atriz em minissérie por causa desse papel. Está também nomeada para melhor atriz num filme de comédia e musical, por causa de Emma, de Autumn de Wilde, que estreou no canal TV Cine Top, em Portugal, ignorando as salas de cinema, a 16 de janeiro.


Olivia Colman está nomeada para melhor atriz em série dramática por causa da sua interpretação em The Crown, o sucesso da Netflix, e ainda para melhor atriz secundária por causa do filme The Father. Quanto ao ator conhecido pelo polémico Borat, está nomeado por causa de desse mesmo personagem, na categoria de melhor ator de comédia. Tem uma segunda indicação para melhor actor secundário por causa de Os 7 de Chicago.

Pela primeira vez, na sua 78ª edição, a cerimónia dos Globos de Ouro abandona a receção de convidados no hotel Beverly Hilton, em Berverly Hills, Califórnia. A emissão do canal NBC está marcada para dia 28 de fevereiro e será apresentada pelas comediantes Amy Poehler e Tina Fey — a primeira a partir do tal hotel e a última a partir de Nova Iorque, da sala de eventos Rainbow Room.

Televisão
Melhor ator numa série de comédia ou musical
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Melhor Atriz numa série de comédia ou musical
Lily Collins, Emily em Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Melhor ator principal numa série dramática
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Melhor atriz principal numa série dramática
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulsen, Ratched
Melhor ator principal numa minssérie ou telefilme
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Melhor atriz principal numa minssérie ou telefilme
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, O Gambito da Dama
Melhor série dramática
The Crown (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Ratched (Netflix)
Melhor minissérie ou telefilme
Normal People (BBC/HBO)
O Gambito da Dama (Netflix)
Small Axe (BBC/Amazon Prime)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Melhor atriz secundária
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Melhor actor secundário
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Southerland, The Undoing
Melhor série de comédia ou 
Emily em Paris (Netflix)
The Flight Attendant (HBO)
Schitt's Creek (CBS)
The Great (HBO)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Cinema
Melhor filme de comédia ou musical
Borat, o filme seguinte, de Jason Woliner
Hamilton, de Thomas Kail
Palm Springs, de Max Barbakow
Music, de Sia
The Prom — A festa de formatura, de Ryan Murphy
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
The Father, de Florian Zeller
Mank, de David Fincher
Nomadland — Sobreviver na América, de Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, de Emerald Fennell
Os 7 de Chicago, de Aaron Sorkin

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
Another Round, de Thomas Vinterberg (Dinamarca),
La Llorona, de Jayro Bustamante (França/Guatemala)
Uma Vida à sua Frente, de Eduardo Ponti (França)
Minari, de Lee Isaac Chung (Estados Unidos)
Two of Us, de Filippo Meneghetti (Estados Unidos/França)
Melhor realização 
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, Os 7 de Chicago
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Melhor canção original
Fight for You, de Judas and the Black Messia
Here My Voice, de Os 7 de Chicago
IO SI (Seen), de Uma Vida à sua Frente
Speak Now,  One Night in Miami
Tigers & Tweed, de The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Melhor ator secundário 
Sacha Baron Cohen, Os 7 de Chicago 
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Melhor atriz secundária
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helana Zengel, News of the World
Melhor ator de comédia ou musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat, o filme seguinte
James Corden, The Prom — a festa de formatura
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Melhor Animação 
Os Croods: Uma Nova Era
Bora Lá
Over the Moon
Soul: Uma Aventura com Alma
Wolfwalkers
Melhor ator dramático
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Melhor atriz dramática
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — Sobreviver na América
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Melhor atriz em comédia ou musical
Maria Bakalova, Borat, o filme seguinte
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
Melhor atriz em comédia ou musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat, o filme seguinte
James Corden, The Prom — a festa de formatura
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Melhor argumento
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, Os 7 de Chicago
Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — Sobreviver na América
Saiba mais Globos de Ouro, Netflix, HBO, Gambito da Dama, Nomadland — Sobreviver, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sacha Baron Cohen, Apple TV+, The Undoing
Mais Lidas