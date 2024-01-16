Emmy Awards: a lista completa de vencedores
Apresentados por Anthony Anderson, os prémios distinguem as melhores prestações televisivas, mas o streaming domina na maioria das categorias. 'The Bear' e 'Succession' voltaram a ser as séries da noite.
Melhor Série Dramática
"Andor"
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"House of the Dragon"
"The Last of Us"
"Succession" (vencedor)
"The White Lotus"
"Yellow Jackets"
Melhor ator numa série dramática
Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
Brian Cox, "Succession"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession" (vencedor)
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Melhor atriz numa série dramática
Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
Melanie Lynskey, "Yellow Jackets"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
Keri Russel, "A Diplomata"
Sarah Snook, "Succession" (vencedor)
Melhor ator secundário numa série dramática
F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"
Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"
Theo James, "The White Lotus"
Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" (vencedor)
Alan Ruck, "Succession"
Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"
Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"
Melhor atriz secundária numa série dramática
Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" (vencedor)
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"
Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"
Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"
Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"
J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"
Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"
Melhor ator convidado numa série dramática
Murray Bartlett, "The Last Of Us"
James Cromwell, "Succession"
Lamar Johnson, "The Last Of Us"
Arian Moayed, "Succession"
Nick Offerman, "The Last Of Us" (vencedor)
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, "The Last Of Us"
Melhor atriz convidada numa série dramática
Hiam Abbass, "Succession"
Cherry Jones, "Succession"
Melanie Lynskey, "The Last Of Us"
Storm Reid, "The Last Of Us" (vencedor)
Anna Torv, "The Last Of Us"
Harriet Walter, "Succession"
Melhor Série de Comédia
"Abbott Elementary"
"Barry"
"The Bear" (vencedor)
"Jury Duty"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Ted Lasso"
"Wednesday"
Melhor ator numa série de comédia
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Jeremy Alllen White, "The Bear" (vencedor)
Melhor atriz numa série de comédia
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Ms. Maisel"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" (vencedor)
Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
Melhor ator secundário numa série de comédia
Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"
Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"
Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
James Marsden, "Jury Duty"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" (vencedor)
Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Melhor atriz secundária numa série de comédia
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" (vencedor)
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
Melhor ator convidado numa série de comédia
Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"
Luke Kirby, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Nathan Lane, "Only Murders In The Building"
Pedro Pascal, "Saturday Night Live"
Oliver Platt, "The Bear"
Sam Richardson, "Ted Lasso" (vencedor)
Melhor atriz convidada numa série de comédia
Becky Ann Baker, "Ted Lasso"
Quinta Brunson, "Saturday Night Live"
Taraji P. Henson, "Abbott Elementary"
Judith Light, "Poker Face" (vencedor)
Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"
Harriet Walter, "Ted Lasso"
Melhor Minissérie
"Beef" (vencedor)
"Dahmer"
"Daisy Jones & The Six"
"Fleishman is in Trouble"
"Obi-Wan Kenobi"
Melhor ator em minissérie
Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales"
Evan Peters, "Dahmer"
Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Michael Shannon, "George and Tammy"
Steven Yun, "Beef" (vencedor)
Melhor atriz em minissérie
Lizzie Caplan, "Fleishman is in Trouble"
Jessica Chastain, "George and Tammy"
Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"
Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"
Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & The six"
Ali Wong, "Beef" (vencedor)
Melhor ator secundário em minissérie
Murray Bartlett, "Welcome to Chippendales"
Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird" (vencedor)
Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer"
Joseph Lee, "Beef"
Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"
Young Mazino, "Beef"
Jesse Plemons, "Love & Death"
Melhor atriz secundária em minissérie
Annaleigh Ashford, "Welcome to Chippendales"
Maria Bello, "Beef"
Claire Danes, "Fleishman is in Trouble"
Juliette Lewis, "Welcome to Chippendales"
Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones and the Six"
Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer" (vencedor)
Merritt Wever, "Tiny Beautiful Things"
