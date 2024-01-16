Emmy Awards: a lista completa de vencedores





Depois de terem sido adiados pela Television Academy por causa da greve dos atores e dos argumentistas em Hollywood , os Emmy Awards aconteceram no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles, e premiaram as melhores produções televisivas estreadas entre 1 junho de 2022 e 31 de maio de 2023.

Melhor Série Dramática

"Andor"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Last of Us"

"Succession" (vencedor)

"The White Lotus"

"Yellow Jackets"

Melhor ator numa série dramática

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession" (vencedor)

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Melhor atriz numa série dramática

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellow Jackets"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russel, "A Diplomata"

Sarah Snook, "Succession" (vencedor)

Melhor ator secundário numa série dramática

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"

Theo James, "The White Lotus"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" (vencedor)

Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Melhor atriz secundária numa série dramática

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" (vencedor)

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"

Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"

Melhor ator convidado numa série dramática

Murray Bartlett, "The Last Of Us"

James Cromwell, "Succession"

Lamar Johnson, "The Last Of Us"

Arian Moayed, "Succession"

Nick Offerman, "The Last Of Us" (vencedor)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, "The Last Of Us"

Melhor atriz convidada numa série dramática

Hiam Abbass, "Succession"

Cherry Jones, "Succession"

Melanie Lynskey, "The Last Of Us"

Storm Reid, "The Last Of Us" (vencedor)

Anna Torv, "The Last Of Us"

Harriet Walter, "Succession"

Melhor Série de Comédia

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear" (vencedor)

"Jury Duty"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"Wednesday"

Melhor ator numa série de comédia

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Alllen White, "The Bear" (vencedor)

Melhor atriz numa série de comédia

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Ms. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" (vencedor)

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Melhor ator secundário numa série de comédia

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" (vencedor)

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Melhor atriz secundária numa série de comédia

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" (vencedor)

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Melhor ator convidado numa série de comédia

Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"

Luke Kirby, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Nathan Lane, "Only Murders In The Building"

Pedro Pascal, "Saturday Night Live"

Oliver Platt, "The Bear"

Sam Richardson, "Ted Lasso" (vencedor)

Melhor atriz convidada numa série de comédia

Becky Ann Baker, "Ted Lasso"

Quinta Brunson, "Saturday Night Live"

Taraji P. Henson, "Abbott Elementary"

Judith Light, "Poker Face" (vencedor)

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Harriet Walter, "Ted Lasso"

Melhor Minissérie

"Beef" (vencedor)

"Dahmer"

"Daisy Jones & The Six"

"Fleishman is in Trouble"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Melhor ator em minissérie

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Michael Shannon, "George and Tammy"

Steven Yun, "Beef" (vencedor)

Melhor atriz em minissérie

Lizzie Caplan, "Fleishman is in Trouble"

Jessica Chastain, "George and Tammy"

Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"

Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & The six"

Ali Wong, "Beef" (vencedor)

Melhor ator secundário em minissérie

Murray Bartlett, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird" (vencedor)

Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer"

Joseph Lee, "Beef"

Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"

Young Mazino, "Beef"

Jesse Plemons, "Love & Death"

Melhor atriz secundária em minissérie

Annaleigh Ashford, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Maria Bello, "Beef"

Claire Danes, "Fleishman is in Trouble"

Juliette Lewis, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones and the Six"

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer" (vencedor)

Merritt Wever, "Tiny Beautiful Things"