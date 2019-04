A nova coleção de maquilhagem da Urban Decay x Guerra dos Tronos chega a 12 de abril

View this post on Instagram

You're in the great game now. The moment you've been waiting for is FINALLY here—your first look at the ENTIRE Urban Decay | Game of Thrones collection! From the shores of Dragonstone to the frozen lands beyond the Wall, this collection was inspired by our favorite places in Westeros and the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms. This is a LIMITED EDITION collection, available GLOBALLY starting April 14th. @gameofthrones #FORTHETHRONE #URBANDECAY #MAKEUP #BEAUTY #GOT #GAMEOFTHRONES