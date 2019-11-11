A passadeira vermelha do People's Choice Awards

As celebridades reuniram-se em Santa Mónica, na Califórnia, na noite de domingo, dia 10 de novembro, para o E! People's Choice Awards, que distinguem os melhores na música, TV e cinema com base na votação do público.

A 45ª edição deu destaque à série A Guerra dos Tronos , nomeada em oito categorias de televisão, mas perdeu para Stranger Things , eleita Série de 2019 e Série de Drama. Zendaya levou para casa um duplo prémio, distinguida tanto como a Estrela Feminina em Cinema por Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa como por Estrela Drama em Televisão por Euphoria , da HBO. A noite contou ainda com três homenagens especiais.foi nomeada Ícone de Moda do Ano, Jennifer Aniston foi o Ícone de 2019 efoi a People's Champion do ano.

Veja a lista completa dos vencedores:

MELHOR FILME

Vingadores: Endgame

Toy Story 4

Capitão Marvel

Velocidade Furiosa 8

O Rei Leão

John Wick 3 — Implacável

Nós

Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa

MELHOR FILME DE COMÉDIA

Novos Amigos Improváveis

Yesterday

As Vigaristas

MIB: Homens de Negro - Força Internacional

Seduz-me Se És Capaz

Little

Tudo Bons Meninos

Mistério a Bordo

MELHOR FILME DE AÇÃO

Vingadores: Endgame

Toy Story 4

Capitão Marvel

John Wick 3 — Implacável

Shazam!

Godzilla II: Rei dos Monstros

X-Men: Fénix Negra

Velocidade Furiosa 8

MELHOR FILME DE DRAMA

Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Rocketman

A Distância Entre Nós

Glass

Nós

Operação Fronteira

After

Extremamente Perverso, Escandalosamente Cruel e Vil

MELHOR FILME PARA FAMÍLIA

Toy Story 4

O Rei Leão

Aladdin

A Vida Secreta dos Nossos Bichos 2

Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto

O Filme Lego 2

Pokémon: Detetive Pikachu

Angry Birds 2 - O Filme

MELHOR ATOR DE CINEMA

Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Vingadores: Endgame

Tom Holland, Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa

Will Smith, Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3 — Implacável

Samuel L. Jackson, Capitão Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Velocidade Furiosa 8

Adam Sandler, Mistério a Bordo

MELHOR ATRIZ DE CINEMA

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla II: Rei dos Monstros

Scarlett Johansson, Vingadores: Endgame

Zendaya, Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa

Sophie Turner, X-Men: Fénix Negra

Jennifer Aniston, Mistério a Bordo

Brie Larson, Capitão Marvel

Lupita Nyong'o, Nós

Tessa Thompson, MIB: Homens de Negro - Força Internacional

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE DRAMA

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Cole Sprouse, A Distância Entre Nós

Zac Efron, Extremamente Perverso, Escandalosamente Cruel e Vil

Lupita Nyong'o, Nós

Leonardo DiCaprio, Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Sarah Paulson, Glass

Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE COMÉDIA

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

Kevin Hart, Novos Amigos Improváveis

Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic

Adam Sandler, Mistério a Bordo

Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic

Dwayne Johnson, Uma Família no Ringue

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE AÇÃO

Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Endgame

Chris Evans, Vingadores: Endgame

Tom Holland, Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa

Halle Berry, John Wick 3 — Implacável

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3 — Implacável

Sophie Turner, X-Men: Fénix Negra

Brie Larson, Capitão Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Velocidade Furiosa 8

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

America Ferrera, Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto

Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4

Kevin Hart, A Vida Secreta dos Nossos Bichos 2

Beyoncé, O Rei Leão

Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon: Detetive Pikachu

Chris Pratt, O Filme Lego 2

Tiffany Haddish, A Vida Secreta dos Nossos Bichos 2

Awkwafina, Angry Birds 2 - O Filme

MELHOR SÉRIE

A Guerra dos Tronos

WWE Raw

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

A Teoria do Big Bang

Riverdale

Isto Somos Nós

Anatomia de Grey

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Anatomia de Grey

Isto Somos Nós

Chicago P.D.

A Guerra dos Tronos

Stranger Things

Big Little Lies

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

A Teoria do Big Bang

Saturday Night Live

Uma Família Muito Moderna

The Good Place

Grown-ish

Veep

Orange Is the New Black

Schitt's Creek

MELHOR REALITY SHOW

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Bachelor in Paradise

Vanderpump Rules

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO

American Idol

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

The Masked Singer

The Bachelor

The Voice

The Bachelorette

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MELHOR ATOR DE TV

Kit Harington, A Guerra dos Tronos

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Jim Parsons, A Teoria do Big Bang

Milo Ventimiglia, Isto Somos Nós

Sterling K. Brown, Isto Somos Nós

KJ Apa, Riverdale

MELHOR ATRIZ DA TV

Mandy Moore, Isto Somos Nós

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Sophie Turner, A Guerra dos Tronos

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maisie Williams, A Guerra dos Tronos

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

MELHOR ESTRELA DE DRAMA NA TV

Zendaya, Euphoria

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sophie Turner, A Guerra dos Tronos

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Maisie Williams, A Guerra dos Tronos

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, Isto Somos Nós

MELHOR ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DA TV

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Jim Parsons, A Teoria do Big Bang

MELHOR TALK SHOW DIURNO

The View

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Wendy Williams Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

TODAY

Good Morning America

The Real

MELHOR TALK SHOW NOTURNO

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

MELHOR PARTICIPANTE DE COMPETIÇÃO DA TV

Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent

T-Pain, The Masked Singer

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race

ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

SÉRIE QUE VALE A PENA VER EM SEQUÊNCIA

A Guerra dos Tronos

Orange Is the New Black

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Umbrella Academy

Queer Eye

Outlander

13 Reasons Why

Stranger Things

MELHOR SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA

Stranger Things

Shadowhunters

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Supernatural

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

Arrow

The 100

MELHOR CANTOR

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

MELHOR CANTORA

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

MELHOR GRUPO

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK

MELHOR MÚSICA

Jonas Brothers, Sucker

Ariana Grande, 7 Rings

Lil Nas X com Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

Khalid, Talk

Ed Sheeran e Justin Bieber, I Don't Care

Sam Smith e Normani, Dancing with a Stranger

Billie Eilish, Bad Guy

Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello, Señorita

MELHOR ÁLBUM

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins

Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project

Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love

Taylor Swift, Lover

MELHOR ARTISTA COUNTRY

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO

Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G

MELHOR VIDEOCLIP

Daddy Yankee & Snow, Con Calma

Taylor Swift com Brendon Urie do Panic! At The Disco, ME!

BLACKPINK, Kill This Love

Ariana Grande, 7 Rings

Billie Eilish, Bad Guy

BTS com Halsey, Boy With Luv

Sam Smith e Normani, Dancing With a Stranger

Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello, Señorita

MELHOR TOUR

BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

Lady Gaga, Enigma

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods

Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party

Cher, Here We Go Again Tour

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World

ESTRELA DA REDE SOCIAL

Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

MELHOR INFLUENCER DE BELEZA

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock

CELEBRIDADE DA REDE SOCIAL

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

MELHOR ANIMAL DE ESTIMAÇÃO FAMOSO

Jiffpom

Doug the Pug

Nala Cat

Tuna The Chiweenie

Juniper The Fox

Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB

MELHOR COMEDIANTE

Kevin Hart

Joe Rogan

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

Trevor Noah

Ken Jeong

Amy Schumer

Colleen Ballinger

Wanda Sykes

ARTISTA COM MAIS ESTILO

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Céline Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles

MELHOR ATLETA

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Coco Gauff

Drew Brees

Alex Morgan

Stephen Curry

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

MELHOR PODCAST

Getting Curious com Jonathan Van Ness

Armchair Expert Podcast com Dax Shepard

Off the Vine com Kaitlyn Bristowe

Whine Down com Jana Kramer

Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown com Casey Wilson e Danielle Schneider

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley e Tanya Rad

WTF com Marc Maron

The Joe Rogan Experience