A passadeira vermelha do People's Choice Awards

A 45.ª edição dos prémios aconteceu na noite de domingo, 10 de novembro, na Califórnia . Veja a lista completa dos vencedores.
Por Aline Fernandez, 11:50
As celebridades reuniram-se em Santa Mónica, na Califórnia, na noite de domingo, dia 10 de novembro, para o E! People's Choice Awards, que distinguem os melhores na música, TV e cinema com base na votação do público. A 45ª edição deu destaque à série A Guerra dos Tronos, nomeada em oito categorias de televisão, mas perdeu para Stranger Things, eleita Série de 2019 e Série de Drama. Zendaya levou para casa um duplo prémio, distinguida tanto como a Estrela Feminina em Cinema por Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa como por Estrela Drama em Televisão por Euphoria, da HBO. A noite contou ainda com três homenagens especiais. Gwen Stefani foi nomeada Ícone de Moda do Ano, Jennifer Aniston foi o Ícone de 2019 e Pink foi a People's Champion do ano.

Veja a lista completa dos vencedores:

MELHOR FILME
Vingadores: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Capitão Marvel
Velocidade Furiosa 8
O Rei Leão
John Wick 3 — Implacável
Nós
Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa

MELHOR FILME DE COMÉDIA
Novos Amigos Improváveis
Yesterday
As Vigaristas
MIB: Homens de Negro - Força Internacional
Seduz-me Se És Capaz
Little
Tudo Bons Meninos
Mistério a Bordo

MELHOR FILME DE AÇÃO
Vingadores: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Capitão Marvel
John Wick 3 — Implacável
Shazam!
Godzilla II: Rei dos Monstros
X-Men: Fénix Negra
Velocidade Furiosa 8

MELHOR FILME DE DRAMA
Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Rocketman
A Distância Entre Nós
Glass
Nós
Operação Fronteira
After
Extremamente Perverso, Escandalosamente Cruel e Vil

MELHOR FILME PARA FAMÍLIA
Toy Story 4
O Rei Leão
Aladdin
A Vida Secreta dos Nossos Bichos 2
Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto
O Filme Lego 2
Pokémon: Detetive Pikachu
Angry Birds 2 - O Filme

MELHOR ATOR DE CINEMA
Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Vingadores: Endgame
Tom Holland, Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3 — Implacável
Samuel L. Jackson, Capitão Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Velocidade Furiosa 8
Adam Sandler, Mistério a Bordo

MELHOR ATRIZ DE CINEMA
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla II: Rei dos Monstros
Scarlett Johansson, Vingadores: Endgame
Zendaya, Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa
Sophie Turner, X-Men: Fénix Negra
Jennifer Aniston, Mistério a Bordo
Brie Larson, Capitão Marvel
Lupita Nyong'o, Nós
Tessa Thompson, MIB: Homens de Negro - Força Internacional

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE DRAMA
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Cole Sprouse, A Distância Entre Nós
Zac Efron, Extremamente Perverso, Escandalosamente Cruel e Vil
Lupita Nyong'o, Nós
Leonardo DiCaprio, Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE COMÉDIA
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, Novos Amigos Improváveis
Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Mistério a Bordo
Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Uma Família no Ringue
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE AÇÃO
Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Endgame
Chris Evans, Vingadores: Endgame
Tom Holland, Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa
Halle Berry, John Wick 3 — Implacável
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3 — Implacável
Sophie Turner, X-Men: Fénix Negra
Brie Larson, Capitão Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Velocidade Furiosa 8

MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO
America Ferrera, Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, A Vida Secreta dos Nossos Bichos 2
Beyoncé, O Rei Leão
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon: Detetive Pikachu
Chris Pratt, O Filme Lego 2
Tiffany Haddish, A Vida Secreta dos Nossos Bichos 2
Awkwafina, Angry Birds 2 - O Filme

MELHOR SÉRIE
A Guerra dos Tronos
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
A Teoria do Big Bang
Riverdale
Isto Somos Nós
Anatomia de Grey

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Anatomia de Grey
Isto Somos Nós
Chicago P.D.
A Guerra dos Tronos
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
A Teoria do Big Bang
Saturday Night Live
Uma Família Muito Moderna
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt's Creek

MELHOR REALITY SHOW
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO
American Idol
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MELHOR ATOR DE TV
Kit Harington, A Guerra dos Tronos
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, A Teoria do Big Bang
Milo Ventimiglia, Isto Somos Nós
Sterling K. Brown, Isto Somos Nós
KJ Apa, Riverdale

MELHOR ATRIZ DA TV
Mandy Moore, Isto Somos Nós
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sophie Turner, A Guerra dos Tronos
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, A Guerra dos Tronos
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

MELHOR ESTRELA DE DRAMA NA TV
Zendaya, Euphoria
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, A Guerra dos Tronos
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, A Guerra dos Tronos
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, Isto Somos Nós

MELHOR ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DA TV
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, A Teoria do Big Bang

MELHOR TALK SHOW DIURNO
The View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
TODAY
Good Morning America
The Real

MELHOR TALK SHOW NOTURNO
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

MELHOR PARTICIPANTE DE COMPETIÇÃO DA TV
Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race

ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

SÉRIE QUE VALE A PENA VER EM SEQUÊNCIA
A Guerra dos Tronos
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things

MELHOR SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA
Stranger Things
Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100

MELHOR CANTOR
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny

MELHOR CANTORA
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk

MELHOR GRUPO
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK

MELHOR MÚSICA
Jonas Brothers, Sucker
Ariana Grande, 7 Rings
Lil Nas X com Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Khalid, Talk
Ed Sheeran e Justin Bieber, I Don't Care
Sam Smith e Normani, Dancing with a Stranger
Billie Eilish, Bad Guy
Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello, Señorita

MELHOR ÁLBUM
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project
Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love
Taylor Swift, Lover

MELHOR ARTISTA COUNTRY
Luke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris

MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G

MELHOR VIDEOCLIP
Daddy Yankee & Snow, Con Calma
Taylor Swift com Brendon Urie do Panic! At The Disco, ME!
BLACKPINK, Kill This Love
Ariana Grande, 7 Rings
Billie Eilish, Bad Guy
BTS com Halsey, Boy With Luv
Sam Smith e Normani, Dancing With a Stranger
Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello, Señorita

MELHOR TOUR
BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga, Enigma
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party
Cher, Here We Go Again Tour
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World

ESTRELA DA REDE SOCIAL
Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau

MELHOR INFLUENCER DE BELEZA
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock

CELEBRIDADE DA REDE SOCIAL
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres 
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber

MELHOR ANIMAL DE ESTIMAÇÃO FAMOSO
Jiffpom
Doug the Pug 
Nala Cat
Tuna The Chiweenie
Juniper The Fox
Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB

MELHOR COMEDIANTE
Kevin Hart
Joe Rogan
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
Trevor Noah
Ken Jeong
Amy Schumer
Colleen Ballinger
Wanda Sykes

ARTISTA COM MAIS ESTILO
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Céline Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles 

MELHOR ATLETA
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Coco Gauff
Drew Brees
Alex Morgan
Stephen Curry
Serena Williams
Simone Biles

MELHOR PODCAST
Getting Curious com Jonathan Van Ness
Armchair Expert Podcast com Dax Shepard
Off the Vine com Kaitlyn Bristowe
Whine Down com Jana Kramer
Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown com Casey Wilson e Danielle Schneider
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley e Tanya Rad
WTF com Marc Maron
The Joe Rogan Experience

