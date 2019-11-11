A passadeira vermelha do People's Choice Awards

- Últimas
Veja a lista completa dos vencedores:
MELHOR FILME
Vingadores: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Capitão Marvel
Velocidade Furiosa 8
O Rei Leão
John Wick 3 — Implacável
Nós
Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa
MELHOR FILME DE COMÉDIA
Novos Amigos Improváveis
Yesterday
As Vigaristas
MIB: Homens de Negro - Força Internacional
Seduz-me Se És Capaz
Little
Tudo Bons Meninos
Mistério a Bordo
MELHOR FILME DE AÇÃO
Vingadores: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Capitão Marvel
John Wick 3 — Implacável
Shazam!
Godzilla II: Rei dos Monstros
X-Men: Fénix Negra
Velocidade Furiosa 8
MELHOR FILME DE DRAMA
Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Rocketman
A Distância Entre Nós
Glass
Nós
Operação Fronteira
After
Extremamente Perverso, Escandalosamente Cruel e Vil
MELHOR FILME PARA FAMÍLIA
Toy Story 4
O Rei Leão
Aladdin
A Vida Secreta dos Nossos Bichos 2
Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto
O Filme Lego 2
Pokémon: Detetive Pikachu
Angry Birds 2 - O Filme
MELHOR ATOR DE CINEMA
Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Vingadores: Endgame
Tom Holland, Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3 — Implacável
Samuel L. Jackson, Capitão Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Velocidade Furiosa 8
Adam Sandler, Mistério a Bordo
MELHOR ATRIZ DE CINEMA
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla II: Rei dos Monstros
Scarlett Johansson, Vingadores: Endgame
Zendaya, Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa
Sophie Turner, X-Men: Fénix Negra
Jennifer Aniston, Mistério a Bordo
Brie Larson, Capitão Marvel
Lupita Nyong'o, Nós
Tessa Thompson, MIB: Homens de Negro - Força Internacional
MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE DRAMA
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Cole Sprouse, A Distância Entre Nós
Zac Efron, Extremamente Perverso, Escandalosamente Cruel e Vil
Lupita Nyong'o, Nós
Leonardo DiCaprio, Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE COMÉDIA
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, Novos Amigos Improváveis
Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Mistério a Bordo
Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Uma Família no Ringue
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE AÇÃO
Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Endgame
Chris Evans, Vingadores: Endgame
Tom Holland, Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa
Halle Berry, John Wick 3 — Implacável
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3 — Implacável
Sophie Turner, X-Men: Fénix Negra
Brie Larson, Capitão Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Velocidade Furiosa 8
MELHOR ESTRELA DE FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO
America Ferrera, Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, A Vida Secreta dos Nossos Bichos 2
Beyoncé, O Rei Leão
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon: Detetive Pikachu
Chris Pratt, O Filme Lego 2
Tiffany Haddish, A Vida Secreta dos Nossos Bichos 2
Awkwafina, Angry Birds 2 - O Filme
MELHOR SÉRIE
A Guerra dos Tronos
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
A Teoria do Big Bang
Riverdale
Isto Somos Nós
Anatomia de Grey
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Anatomia de Grey
Isto Somos Nós
Chicago P.D.
A Guerra dos Tronos
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
A Teoria do Big Bang
Saturday Night Live
Uma Família Muito Moderna
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt's Creek
MELHOR REALITY SHOW
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO
American Idol
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge: War of the Worlds
MELHOR ATOR DE TV
Kit Harington, A Guerra dos Tronos
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, A Teoria do Big Bang
Milo Ventimiglia, Isto Somos Nós
Sterling K. Brown, Isto Somos Nós
KJ Apa, Riverdale
MELHOR ATRIZ DA TV
Mandy Moore, Isto Somos Nós
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sophie Turner, A Guerra dos Tronos
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, A Guerra dos Tronos
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
MELHOR ESTRELA DE DRAMA NA TV
Zendaya, Euphoria
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, A Guerra dos Tronos
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, A Guerra dos Tronos
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, Isto Somos Nós
MELHOR ESTRELA DE COMÉDIA DA TV
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, A Teoria do Big Bang
MELHOR TALK SHOW DIURNO
The View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
TODAY
Good Morning America
The Real
MELHOR TALK SHOW NOTURNO
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
MELHOR PARTICIPANTE DE COMPETIÇÃO DA TV
Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race
ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
SÉRIE QUE VALE A PENA VER EM SEQUÊNCIA
A Guerra dos Tronos
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
MELHOR SÉRIE DE SCI-FI/FANTASIA
Stranger Things
Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
MELHOR CANTOR
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
MELHOR CANTORA
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
MELHOR GRUPO
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK
MELHOR MÚSICA
Jonas Brothers, Sucker
Ariana Grande, 7 Rings
Lil Nas X com Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Khalid, Talk
Ed Sheeran e Justin Bieber, I Don't Care
Sam Smith e Normani, Dancing with a Stranger
Billie Eilish, Bad Guy
Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello, Señorita
MELHOR ÁLBUM
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project
Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love
Taylor Swift, Lover
MELHOR ARTISTA COUNTRY
Luke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G
MELHOR VIDEOCLIP
Daddy Yankee & Snow, Con Calma
Taylor Swift com Brendon Urie do Panic! At The Disco, ME!
BLACKPINK, Kill This Love
Ariana Grande, 7 Rings
Billie Eilish, Bad Guy
BTS com Halsey, Boy With Luv
Sam Smith e Normani, Dancing With a Stranger
Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello, Señorita
MELHOR TOUR
BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga, Enigma
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party
Cher, Here We Go Again Tour
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
ESTRELA DA REDE SOCIAL
Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
MELHOR INFLUENCER DE BELEZA
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock
CELEBRIDADE DA REDE SOCIAL
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
MELHOR ANIMAL DE ESTIMAÇÃO FAMOSO
Jiffpom
Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna The Chiweenie
Juniper The Fox
Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB
MELHOR COMEDIANTE
Kevin Hart
Joe Rogan
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
Trevor Noah
Ken Jeong
Amy Schumer
Colleen Ballinger
Wanda Sykes
ARTISTA COM MAIS ESTILO
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Céline Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles
MELHOR ATLETA
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Coco Gauff
Drew Brees
Alex Morgan
Stephen Curry
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
MELHOR PODCAST
Getting Curious com Jonathan Van Ness
Armchair Expert Podcast com Dax Shepard
Off the Vine com Kaitlyn Bristowe
Whine Down com Jana Kramer
Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown com Casey Wilson e Danielle Schneider
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley e Tanya Rad
WTF com Marc Maron
The Joe Rogan Experience