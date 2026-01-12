Wagner Moura e Jessie Buckley: Todos os vencedores dos Golden Globes 2026
Timothée Chalamet foi distinguido como Melhor Ator em Musical ou Comédia pelo papel em "Marty Supreme", enquanto "O Agente Secreto" arrecadou o prémio de Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira. Reunimos aqui todos os vencedores.
CINEMA – FILMES
Melhor Filme – Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet (VENCEDOR)
Foi Só Um Acidente
Sentimental Value
Sinners
O Agente Secreto
.
Melhor Filme – Comédia ou Musical
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another (VENCEDOR)
.
Melhor Filme de Animação
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters (VENCEDOR)
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
.
Melhor Filme – Língua Estrangeira
It Was Just an Accident (França)
No Other Choice (Coreia do Sul)
Sentimental Value (Noruega)
Sirat (Espanha)
The Secret Agent (Brasil) (VENCEDOR)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunísia)
.
ATUAÇÕES – CINEMA
Melhor Atriz – Filme (Drama)
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (VENCEDOR)
Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Tessa Thompson – Hedda
.
Melhor Ator – Filme (Drama)
Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (VENCEDOR)
.
Melhor Atriz – Filme (Musical ou Comédia)
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (VENCEDOR)
.
Melhor Ator – Filme (Musical ou Comédia)
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
George Clooney – Jay Kelly
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (VENCEDOR)
.
Melhor Atriz Secundária – Filme
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (VENCEDOR)
.
Melhor Ator Secundário – Filme
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (VENCEDOR)
.
Melhor Realizador – Filme
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (VENCEDOR)
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
.
Melhor Argumento – Filme
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt – Sentimental Value
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (VENCEDOR)
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinner
.
Melhor Banda Sonora – Filme
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Hans Zimmer – F1
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray – Sirat
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Max Richter – Hamnet
.
Melhor Canção Original – Filme
Dream As One – Avatar: Fire and Ash
Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (VENCEDOR)
I Lied to You – Sinners
No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble - Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams - Train Dreams
.
Conquistas cinematográficas e de bilheteira
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Sinners (VENCEDOR)
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
.
TELEVISÃO – SÉRIES E MINISSÉRIES
Melhor Série de Televisão – Drama
Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The Pitt (VENCEDOR)
The White Lotus
.
Melhor Série de Televisão – Musical ou Comédia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio (VENCEDOR)
.
Melhor Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para Televisão
Adolescence (VENCEDOR)
All Her Fault
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Beast in Me
The Girlfriend
.
ATUAÇÕES – TELEVISÃO
Melhor Atriz – Série de Drama
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Britt Lower – Severance
Helen Mirren – MobLand
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (VENCEDOR)
.
Melhor Ator – Série de Drama
Adam Scott - Severance
Deigo Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Noah Wyle - The Pitt (VENCEDOR)
Sterling Brown - Paradise
.
Melhor Atriz – Série de Comédia ou Musical
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart – Hacks (VENCEDOR)
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
.
Melhor Atriz – Minissérie ou Filme para Televisão
Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (VENCEDOR)
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
.
Melhor Ator – Série de Comédia ou Musical
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Glen Powell – Chad Powers
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Seth Rogen – The Studio (VENCEDOR)
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
.
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante – Televisão
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Erin Doherty – Adolescence (VENCEDOR)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
.
Melhor Atuação por um Ator Masculino em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Filme para Televisão
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Stephen Graham - Adolescence (VENCEDOR)
.
Melhor Atuação de Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Televisão
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Owen Cooper - Adolescence (VENCEDOR)
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Walton Goggings - The White Lotus
.
Melhor desempenho em stand-up comedy
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality (VENCEDOR)
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
.
Melhor Podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler (VENCEDOR)
Smartless
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Up First