Wagner Moura e Jessie Buckley: Todos os vencedores dos Golden Globes 2026

CINEMA – FILMES

Melhor Filme – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet (VENCEDOR)

Foi Só Um Acidente

Sentimental Value

Sinners

O Agente Secreto

.

Melhor Filme – Comédia ou Musical

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another (VENCEDOR)

.

Melhor Filme de Animação

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters (VENCEDOR)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

.

Melhor Filme – Língua Estrangeira

It Was Just an Accident (França)

No Other Choice (Coreia do Sul)

Sentimental Value (Noruega)

Sirat (Espanha)

The Secret Agent (Brasil) (VENCEDOR)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunísia)

.

ATUAÇÕES – CINEMA

Melhor Atriz – Filme (Drama)

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (VENCEDOR)

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

.

Melhor Ator – Filme (Drama)

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (VENCEDOR)

.

Melhor Atriz – Filme (Musical ou Comédia)

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (VENCEDOR)

.

Melhor Ator – Filme (Musical ou Comédia)

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (VENCEDOR)

.

Melhor Atriz Secundária – Filme

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (VENCEDOR)

.

Melhor Ator Secundário – Filme

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (VENCEDOR)

.

Melhor Realizador – Filme

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (VENCEDOR)

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

.

Melhor Argumento – Filme

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt – Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (VENCEDOR)

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinner

.

Melhor Banda Sonora – Filme

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Hans Zimmer – F1

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray – Sirat

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Max Richter – Hamnet

.

Melhor Canção Original – Filme

Dream As One – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (VENCEDOR)

I Lied to You – Sinners

No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble - Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams - Train Dreams

.

Conquistas cinematográficas e de bilheteira

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Sinners (VENCEDOR)

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

.

TELEVISÃO – SÉRIES E MINISSÉRIES

Melhor Série de Televisão – Drama

Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt (VENCEDOR)

The White Lotus

.

Melhor Série de Televisão – Musical ou Comédia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio (VENCEDOR)

.

Melhor Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para Televisão

Adolescence (VENCEDOR)

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

.

ATUAÇÕES – TELEVISÃO

Melhor Atriz – Série de Drama

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Britt Lower – Severance

Helen Mirren – MobLand

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (VENCEDOR)

.

Melhor Ator – Série de Drama

Adam Scott - Severance

Deigo Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (VENCEDOR)

Sterling Brown - Paradise

.

Melhor Atriz – Série de Comédia ou Musical

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks (VENCEDOR)

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

.

Melhor Atriz – Minissérie ou Filme para Televisão

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (VENCEDOR)

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

.

Melhor Ator – Série de Comédia ou Musical

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell – Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogen – The Studio (VENCEDOR)

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

.

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante – Televisão

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (VENCEDOR)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

.

Melhor Atuação por um Ator Masculino em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Filme para Televisão

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence (VENCEDOR)

.

Melhor Atuação de Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Televisão

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Owen Cooper - Adolescence (VENCEDOR)

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Walton Goggings - The White Lotus

.

Melhor desempenho em stand-up comedy

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality (VENCEDOR)

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

.

Melhor Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler (VENCEDOR)

Smartless

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Up First