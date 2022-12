Looks de festa: como vestir segundo as influencers

Foto: Chanel

19 de 36 Angèle, CHANEL ambassador who won the award for best francophone female artist, wore a black embroidered tweed jacket, look 9, from the Spring Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. CHANEL belt and shoes. BOUTON DE CAMÉLIA choker in 18K white gold and diamonds CHANEL Fine Jewelry. ETERNAL N°5 Necklace in 18K white gold and diamonds CHANEL Fine Jewelry. FIL DE CAMÉLIA necklace in 18K white gold and diamonds CHANEL Fine Jewelry. RUBAN rings in 18K white gold and diamonds CHANEL Fine Jewelry. RUBAN earrings in 18K white gold and diamonds CHANEL Fine Jewelry. CHANEL Make up.