Família real
Meghan Markle e príncipe Harry jornalistas?A duquesa de Sussex foi a editora convidada da edição de setembro da ‘Vogue’ britânica, que inclui uma entrevista feita por Harry.
Aproxima-se aquele que é o mês mais importante para as revistas de moda e a Vogue britânica adiantou-se ao convidar a duquesa de Sussex como editora para a sua edição de setembro. Meghan Markle, que trabalhou no projeto durante os últimos sete meses, aproveitou a oportunidade para destacar 15 mulheres de diversas áreas, considerando-as de "Forces for Change", pois considera-as "agentes de mudança, unidas pela sua capacidade destemida de quebrar barreiras", disse o Palácio de Buckingham em comunicado.
an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you'll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better.
As convidadas incluem nomes como os da ativista climática Greta Thunberg, a primatologista Jane Goodall (entrevistada pelo príncipe Harry), a primeira-ministra da Nova Zelândia Jacinda Ardern e a escritora nigeriana Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. A revista também apresenta uma "conversa franca" entre Meghan e ex-primeira-dama Michelle Obama, além de participações como as das modelos Adwoa Aboah, também ativista em prol da saúde mental, e Adut Akech, ex-refugiada do Sudão do Sul. A elas juntam-se também as atrizes Laverne Cox, Salma Hayek e Jane Fonda.
"Ela [Meghan] está disposta a abordar áreas mais complexas e diferenciadas, estejam elas relacionadas com o empoderamento feminino, saúde mental, raça ou privilégio", avançou o diretor da Vogue britânica no site da publicação. "Desde o início, falamos sobre a capa – sobre se ela estaria presente ou não. No final, ela sentiu que, de certa forma, seria algo "arrogante" no contexto deste projeto em particular. Ela preferiu, em vez disso, concentrar-se nas mulheres que admira", acrescentou Edward Enninful, que coeditou a edição de setembro com Meghan.
A duquesa de Sussex pediu que, além das 15 mulheres na capa, fosse deixado um quadrado em branco, espelhado, de forma a que também o leitor se pudesse sentir incluído, considerado como alguém que também pode de ser uma força para a mudança.Meghan é a primeira pessoa a ser editora convidada na edição de setembro da Vogue britânica nos seus 103 anos de existência. Catherine, a duquesa de Cambridge, foi capa da mesma revista em junho de 2016, mês que marcou os 100 anos da publicação, e Diana, a princesa de Gales, também apareceu na capa diversas vezes.
