Saiba quais são os nomeados para os Emmy

A 70.ª edição dos prémios televisivos será apresentada por Colin Jost e Michael Che a 15 de setembro e terá lugar no Microsoft Theatre, em Los Angeles.

Nomeados e respectivas categorias:

Melhor série dramática

The Americans

The Crown

A Guerra dos Tronos

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Melhor série de comédia

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Melhor ator principal na categoria drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Melhor atriz principal na categoria drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Melhor ator principal na categoria comédia

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Melhor atriz principal na categoria comédia

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Melhor ator secundário na categoria drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, A Guerra dos Tronos

Peter Dinklage, A Guerra dos Tronos

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Segurança Nacional

Matt Smith, The Crown

Melhor atriz secundária na categoria drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, A Guerra dos Tronos

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Melhor ator secundário na categoria comédia

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Melhor atriz secundária na categoria comédia

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Melhor telefilme

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

"U.S.S. Callister," Black Mirror

Melhor atriz secundária na categoria minissérie ou telefilme

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz, American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace

Judith Light,American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Melhor ator secundário na categoria minissérie ou telefilme

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace

Edgar Ramírez,American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace

Melhor atriz convidada na categoria série dramática

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Diana Rigg, A Guerra dos Tronos

Cicely Tyson, Como Defender Um Assassino

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Melhor ator convidado na categoria série dramática

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Melhor atriz convidada na categoria série de comédia

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Melhor ator convidado na categoria série de comédia

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Melhor minissérie

The Alienist

American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Melhor atriz principal na categoria minissérie ou telefilme

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake: China Girl

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime; The Menendez Murders

Regina King,Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Melhor ator principal na categoria minissérie ou telefilme

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar; Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, U.S.S. Callister: Black Mirror

Melhor talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Melhor programa de sketch

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Melhor reality show de competição

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice