Saiba quais são os nomeados para os Emmy

Cinema&TV
Saiba quais são os nomeados para os EmmyEstá a chegar mais uma edição daqueles que são os mais importantes prémios internacionais de televisão.
A 70.ª edição dos prémios televisivos será apresentada por Colin Jost e Michael Che a 15 de setembro e terá lugar no Microsoft Theatre, em Los Angeles.
Nomeados e respectivas categorias:
Melhor série dramática
The Americans
The Crown
A Guerra dos Tronos
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Melhor série de comédia
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Melhor ator principal na categoria drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Melhor atriz principal na categoria drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Melhor ator principal na categoria comédia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Melhor atriz principal na categoria comédia
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Melhor ator secundário na categoria drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, A Guerra dos Tronos
Peter Dinklage, A Guerra dos Tronos
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Segurança Nacional
Matt Smith, The Crown
Melhor atriz secundária na categoria drama
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, A Guerra dos Tronos
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Melhor ator secundário na categoria comédia
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Melhor atriz secundária na categoria comédia
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Melhor telefilme
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
"U.S.S. Callister," Black Mirror
Melhor atriz secundária na categoria minissérie ou telefilme
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penélope Cruz, American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace
Judith Light,American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Melhor ator secundário na categoria minissérie ou telefilme
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace
Edgar Ramírez,American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace
Melhor atriz convidada na categoria série dramática
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Diana Rigg, A Guerra dos Tronos
Cicely Tyson, Como Defender Um Assassino
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Melhor ator convidado na categoria série dramática
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Melhor atriz convidada na categoria série de comédia
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Melhor ator convidado na categoria série de comédia
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Melhor minissérie
The Alienist
American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Melhor atriz principal na categoria minissérie ou telefilme
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake: China Girl
Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime; The Menendez Murders
Regina King,Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Melhor ator principal na categoria minissérie ou telefilme
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar; Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, U.S.S. Callister: Black Mirror
Melhor talk show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Melhor programa de sketch
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Melhor reality show de competição
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice