Os nomeados ao Grammy 2019

Os prémios que distinguem o melhor que se fez na música acabaram de divulgar a extensa lista dos indicados nas 84 categorias. Saberemos quem serão os vencedores no dia 10 de fevereiro, após a cerimónia no Staples Center, em Los Angeles.

Kendrick Lamar lidera com oito nomeações a corrida à 61.ª edição dos prémios, seguido de Drake com sete. Lamar e Drake dominam as principais categorias – Melhor Gravação, Melhor Canção e Melhor Álbum do Ano – ao lado de Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, Lady Gaga e Childish Gambino. Já nomes como Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z e Camila Cabello não estão nas nomeações mais relevantes.

Confira quem concorre aos Grammy Awards 2019:

Gravação do Ano

I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny e J Balvin

The Joke – Brandi Carlile

This Is America – Childish Gambino

God’s Plan – Drake

Shallow – Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper

All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar e SZA

Rockstar – Post Malone e 21 Savage

The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey

Álbum do Ano

Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

By The Way I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile

Scorpion – Drake

H.E.R – H.E.R.

Beerbongs and Bentleys – Post Malone

Dirty Computer – Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther – Kendrick Lamar e vários artistas

Canção do Ano

All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar e SZA

Boo’d Up – Ella Mai

God’s Plan – Drake

In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

The Joke – Brandi Carlile

The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey

Shallow – Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper

This is America – Childish Gambino

Artista Revelação

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Melhor Performance Pop a Solo

Beck – Colors

Camila Cabello – Havana (ao vivo)

Ariana Grande – God Is A Woman

Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)

Post Malone – Better Now

Melhor Performance Pop de Duo ou Grupo

Christina Aguilera e Demi Lovato – Fall in Line

Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Tony Bennett e Diana Krall – ‘S Wonderful

Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Maroon 5 e Cardi B – Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake e Chris Stapleton – Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle

Melhor Álbum Tradicional Pop Vocal

Love Is Here To Stay – Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

My Way – Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole & Me – Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) – Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! – Barbra Streisand

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal

Camila – Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life – Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener – Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

Reputation – Taylor Swift

Melhor Gravação Dance

Northern Soul – Above & Beyond e Richard Bedford

Ultimatum – Disclosure e Fatoumata Diawara

Losing It – Fisher

Electricity – Silk City e Dua Lipa com Diplo e Mark Ronson

Ghost Voices – Virtual Self

Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrónica

Singularity – Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide – Justice

Treehouse – Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides – Sophie

Lune Rouge – TOKiMONSTA

Melhor Álbum Contemporâneo Instrumental

The Emancipation Procrastination – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore – Julian Lage

Laid Black – Marcus Miller

Protocol 4 – Simon Phillips

Melhor Performance Rock

Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five

Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good

THE FEVER 333 – Made an America

Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune

Halestorm – Uncomfortable

Melhor Performance Rock Metal

Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven – Honeycomb

High on Fire – Electric Messiah

Trivium – Betrayer

Underoath – On My Teeth

Melhor Canção Rock

Black Smoke Rising – Greta Van Fleet

Jumpsuit – Twenty One Pilots

Mantra –Bring Me The Horizon

Masseduction – St. Vincent

Rats – Ghost

Melhor Álbum Rock

Rainier Fog – Alice in Chains

M A N I A – Fall Out Boy

Prequelle – Ghost

From the Fires – Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream – Weezer

Melhor Álbum Alternativo

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino – Arctic Monkeys

Colors – Beck

Utopia – Björk

American Utopia – David Byrne

Masseduction – St. Vincent

Melhor Performance R&B

Long as I Live – Toni Braxton

Summer – The Carters

Y O Y – Lalah Hathaway

Best Part – H.E.R. com Daniel Caesar

First Began – PJ Morton

Melhor Performance Tradicional R&B

Bet Ain't Worth The Hand – Leon Bridges

Don't Fall Apart On Me Tonight – Bettye LaVette

Honest – MAJOR.

How Deep Is Your Love – PJ Morton com Yebba

Made For Love – Charlie Wilson com Lalah Hathaway

Melhor Canção R&B

Boo'd Up – Ella Mai

Come Through and Chill – Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi

Feels Like Summer – Childish Gambino

Focus – H.E.R.

Long as I Live – Toni Braxton

Melhor Álbum Urbano Contemporâneo

Everything Is Love – The Carters

The Kids Are Alright – Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave e The Drumhedz

War & Leisure – Miguel

Ventriloquism – Meshell Ndegeocello

Melhor Álbum R&B

Sex & Cigarettes – Toni Braxton

Good Thing – Leon Bridges

Honestly – Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (ao vivo) – PJ Morton

Melhor Performance Rap

Cardi B – Be Careful

Drake – Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future e James Blake – King’s Dead

Anderson .Paak – Bubblin

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk e Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Melhor Performance Rap/Sung

Christina Aguilera com Goldlink – Like I Do

6lack com J. Cole – Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Kendrick Lamar e SZA – All The Stars

Post Malone com 21 Savage – Rock Star

Melhor Canção Rap

God’s Plan – Drake

King’s Dead – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future e James Blake

Lucky You – Eminem

Sicko Mode – Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk e Swae Lee

Win – Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar

Melhor Álbum Rap

Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

Swimming – Mac Miller

Victory Lap – Nipsey Hussle

Daytona – Pusha T

Astroworld – Travis Scott

Melhor Performance Country a Solo

Loretta Lynn – Wouldn't It Be Great?

Maren Morris – Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters

Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies

Chris Stapleton – Millionaire

Keith Urban – Parallel Line

Melhor Performance Country de Duo ou Grupo

Brothers Osborne – Shoot Me Straight

Dan + Shay – Tequila

Little Big Town – When Someone Stops Loving You

Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill – Dear Hate

Bebe Rexha e Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be

Melhor Canção Country

Break Up In The End – Cole Swindell

Dear Hate –Maren Morris com Vince Gill

I Lived It – Blake Shelton

Space Cowboy –Kacey Musgraves

Tequila –Dan + Shay

When Someone Stops Loving You – Little Big Town

Melhor Álbum Country

Unapologetically – Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe – Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere – Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton