Os nomeados ao Grammy 2019

Grammy
Os nomeados ao Grammy 2019A cerimónia da 61.ª edição dos prémios Grammy será transmitida no dia 10 de fevereiro do próximo ano.
Os prémios que distinguem o melhor que se fez na música acabaram de divulgar a extensa lista dos indicados nas 84 categorias. Saberemos quem serão os vencedores no dia 10 de fevereiro, após a cerimónia no Staples Center, em Los Angeles.
Kendrick Lamar lidera com oito nomeações a corrida à 61.ª edição dos prémios, seguido de Drake com sete. Lamar e Drake dominam as principais categorias – Melhor Gravação, Melhor Canção e Melhor Álbum do Ano – ao lado de Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, Lady Gaga e Childish Gambino. Já nomes como Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z e Camila Cabello não estão nas nomeações mais relevantes.
Confira quem concorre aos Grammy Awards 2019:
Gravação do Ano
I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny e J Balvin
The Joke – Brandi Carlile
This Is America – Childish Gambino
God’s Plan – Drake
Shallow – Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper
All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar e SZA
Rockstar – Post Malone e 21 Savage
The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey
Álbum do Ano
Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B
By The Way I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile
Scorpion – Drake
H.E.R – H.E.R.
Beerbongs and Bentleys – Post Malone
Dirty Computer – Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther – Kendrick Lamar e vários artistas
Canção do Ano
All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar e SZA
Boo’d Up – Ella Mai
God’s Plan – Drake
In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
The Joke – Brandi Carlile
The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey
Shallow – Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper
This is America – Childish Gambino
Artista Revelação
Chloe X Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Melhor Performance Pop a Solo
Beck – Colors
Camila Cabello – Havana (ao vivo)
Ariana Grande – God Is A Woman
Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)
Post Malone – Better Now
Melhor Performance Pop de Duo ou Grupo
Christina Aguilera e Demi Lovato – Fall in Line
Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Tony Bennett e Diana Krall – ‘S Wonderful
Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Maroon 5 e Cardi B – Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake e Chris Stapleton – Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
Melhor Álbum Tradicional Pop Vocal
Love Is Here To Stay – Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
My Way – Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole & Me – Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe) – Seal
The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! – Barbra Streisand
Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal
Camila – Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life – Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener – Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
Reputation – Taylor Swift
Melhor Gravação Dance
Northern Soul – Above & Beyond e Richard Bedford
Ultimatum – Disclosure e Fatoumata Diawara
Losing It – Fisher
Electricity – Silk City e Dua Lipa com Diplo e Mark Ronson
Ghost Voices – Virtual Self
Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrónica
Singularity – Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide – Justice
Treehouse – Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides – Sophie
Lune Rouge – TOKiMONSTA
Melhor Álbum Contemporâneo Instrumental
The Emancipation Procrastination – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore – Julian Lage
Laid Black – Marcus Miller
Protocol 4 – Simon Phillips
Melhor Performance Rock
Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good
THE FEVER 333 – Made an America
Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune
Halestorm – Uncomfortable
Melhor Performance Rock Metal
Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven – Honeycomb
High on Fire – Electric Messiah
Trivium – Betrayer
Underoath – On My Teeth
Melhor Canção Rock
Black Smoke Rising – Greta Van Fleet
Jumpsuit – Twenty One Pilots
Mantra –Bring Me The Horizon
Masseduction – St. Vincent
Rats – Ghost
Melhor Álbum Rock
Rainier Fog – Alice in Chains
M A N I A – Fall Out Boy
Prequelle – Ghost
From the Fires – Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream – Weezer
Melhor Álbum Alternativo
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino – Arctic Monkeys
Colors – Beck
Utopia – Björk
American Utopia – David Byrne
Masseduction – St. Vincent
Melhor Performance R&B
Long as I Live – Toni Braxton
Summer – The Carters
Y O Y – Lalah Hathaway
Best Part – H.E.R. com Daniel Caesar
First Began – PJ Morton
Melhor Performance Tradicional R&B
Bet Ain't Worth The Hand – Leon Bridges
Don't Fall Apart On Me Tonight – Bettye LaVette
Honest – MAJOR.
How Deep Is Your Love – PJ Morton com Yebba
Made For Love – Charlie Wilson com Lalah Hathaway
Melhor Canção R&B
Boo'd Up – Ella Mai
Come Through and Chill – Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi
Feels Like Summer – Childish Gambino
Focus – H.E.R.
Long as I Live – Toni Braxton
Melhor Álbum Urbano Contemporâneo
Everything Is Love – The Carters
The Kids Are Alright – Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave e The Drumhedz
War & Leisure – Miguel
Ventriloquism – Meshell Ndegeocello
Melhor Álbum R&B
Sex & Cigarettes – Toni Braxton
Good Thing – Leon Bridges
Honestly – Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (ao vivo) – PJ Morton
Melhor Performance Rap
Cardi B – Be Careful
Drake – Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future e James Blake – King’s Dead
Anderson .Paak – Bubblin
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk e Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Melhor Performance Rap/Sung
Christina Aguilera com Goldlink – Like I Do
6lack com J. Cole – Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Kendrick Lamar e SZA – All The Stars
Post Malone com 21 Savage – Rock Star
Melhor Canção Rap
God’s Plan – Drake
King’s Dead – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future e James Blake
Lucky You – Eminem
Sicko Mode – Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk e Swae Lee
Win – Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar
Melhor Álbum Rap
Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B
Swimming – Mac Miller
Victory Lap – Nipsey Hussle
Daytona – Pusha T
Astroworld – Travis Scott
Melhor Performance Country a Solo
Loretta Lynn – Wouldn't It Be Great?
Maren Morris – Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies
Chris Stapleton – Millionaire
Keith Urban – Parallel Line
Melhor Performance Country de Duo ou Grupo
Brothers Osborne – Shoot Me Straight
Dan + Shay – Tequila
Little Big Town – When Someone Stops Loving You
Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill – Dear Hate
Bebe Rexha e Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be
Melhor Canção Country
Break Up In The End – Cole Swindell
Dear Hate –Maren Morris com Vince Gill
I Lived It – Blake Shelton
Space Cowboy –Kacey Musgraves
Tequila –Dan + Shay
When Someone Stops Loving You – Little Big Town
Melhor Álbum Country
Unapologetically – Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe – Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour – Kacey MusgravesFrom A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton