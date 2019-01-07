Máxima

Globos de Ouro

Os melhores momentos dos Globos de Ouro 2019

Das piadas da Lady Gaga às expressões faciais de Willem Dafoe até o agradecimento "especial" de Christian Bale. Estes foram os destaques da noite da 76ª edição dos prémios do cinema e da televisão.
Por Aline Fernandez, 07:59

Os vencedores dos Globos de Ouro 2019 tinham muito para comemorar - e foram vários os discursos emocionantes dos vencedores durante a noite, com gande destaque para o ator Darren Criss. As cenas improvisadas chegaram às redes sociais mais rápido do que se conseguiu processar o pedido de desculpas aleatório de Emma Stone ou as expressões faciais de Willem Dafoe
Veja aqui uma seleção dos melhores momentos da noite, dos mais queridos aos mais engraçados:

