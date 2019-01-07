Os melhores momentos dos Globos de Ouro 2019

Os vencedores dos Globos de Ouro 2019 tinham muito para comemorar - e foram vários os discursos emocionantes dos vencedores durante a noite, com gande destaque para o ator Darren Criss. As cenas improvisadas chegaram às redes sociais mais rápido do que se conseguiu processar o pedido de desculpas aleatório de Emma Stone ou as expressões faciais de Willem Dafoe.

Veja aqui uma seleção dos melhores momentos da noite, dos mais queridos aos mais engraçados:

Want to know @RachelBros first reaction to winning a two years in a row at the #GoldenGlobes? Watch our backstage interview now! pic.twitter.com/k7IVrZHCgH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Surprised about Glenn Close's #GoldenGlobes win? So was she! Find out her first thoughts about winning Best Actress for The Wife in this backstage interview. pic.twitter.com/RGQp2nkx8E — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Emma Stone yelling I'M SO SORRY to Sandra Oh after 'Aloha' joke is everything i needed tonight, thanks #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Wu44QiYFH7 — emma stone daily (@dailyemmastone) January 7, 2019

100 PEOPLE IN A ROOM!!! pic.twitter.com/5kXbyzM5Ib — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 7, 2019

Willem Dafoe at the #GoldenGlobes: a two-part series (2018-2019). pic.twitter.com/2RZnZb4a7M — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) January 7, 2019

Dick Van Dyke apparently took his blindfold off... #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Thy2jKpeIZ — Kylie Williams (@MissKWilliams5) January 7, 2019

Right after winning his second #GoldenGlobes award, @alfonsocuaron elaborates to the HFPA why he calls @ROMACuaron the most essential movie of his career. pic.twitter.com/n9Bg2EPbtn — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Sure. It's just getting started. But out of all the #GoldenGlobes that have happened so far... pic.twitter.com/qPSvhStdw7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Watch this exclusive first #GoldenGlobes backstage interview with @LadyGaga and @MarkRonson as they talk about collaborating on Best Original Song "Shallows." pic.twitter.com/FegcNDIkLM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

.@SteveCarell and Carol Burnett joined us backstage to give their first interview after the presentation of the inaugural Carol Burnett award. pic.twitter.com/rZP8sbU5fy — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha."



Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY! pic.twitter.com/YI1S7sLvPH — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2019

When Freddie Mercury meets Ally Maine.



Rami Malek and Lady Gaga at the #GoldenGlobes tonight. pic.twitter.com/8CTLayldQh — Lady Gaga Source (@MisterBroRo) January 7, 2019

To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan! https://t.co/ILuK8TFZXi — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 7, 2019