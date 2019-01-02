As coisas favoritas de Obama em 2018

Atualidade
As coisas favoritas de Obama em 2018O ex-presidente norte-americano partilhou os livros, filmes e músicas de que mais gostou em 2018. Veja aqui as listas completas.
Por Sara Nascimento, 17:26
Livros
- Becoming, por Michelle Obama
- An American Marriage, por Tayari Jones
- Americanah, por Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affect the Way We Think, Live and Die, por Keith Payne
- Educated , por Tara Westover
- Factfulness, por Hans Rosling
- Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest and the Secret to Belonging, por Alex Wagner
- A Grain of Wheat por Ngugi wa Thiong’o
- A House for Mr. Biswas por V.s. Naipaul
- How Democracies Die por Steven Levitsky e Daniel Ziblatt
- In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History por Mitch Landrieu
- Long Walk to Freedom por Nelson Mandela
- The New Geography of Jobs por Enrico Moretti
- The Return por Hisham Matar
- Things Fall Apart por Chinua Achebe
- Warlight por Michael Ondaatje
- Why Liberalism Failed por Patrick Deneen
- The World As It Is por Ben Rhodes
- American Prison por Shane Bauer
- Arthur Ashe: A Life por Raymond Arsenault
- Asymmetry por Lisa Halliday
- Feel Free por Zadie Smith
- Florida por Lauren Groff
- Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom por David W. Blight
- Immigrant, Montana por Amitava Kumar
- The Largesse of the Sea Maiden por Denis Johnson
- Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence por Max Tegmark
- There There por Tommy Orange
- Washington Black por Esi Edugyan
Filmes
- Aniquilação
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman: O Infiltrado
- Blindspotting – À Queima-Roupa
- Em Chamas
- A Morte de Estaline
- Eighth Grade
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Leave No Trace
- Minding the Gap
- The Rider
- Shoplifters: Uma família de Pequenos Ladrões
- Support the Girls
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Músicas
- "Apes**t" The Carters
- "Bad Bad News" de Leon Bridges
- "Could’ve Been" de H.E.R e Bryson Tiller
- "Disco Yes" de Tom Mish e Poppy Ajudha
- "Ekombe" de Jupiter e Okwess
- "Every Time I Hear That Song" de Brandi Carlile
- "Girl Goin’ Nowhere" de Ashley McBryde
- "Historia de un Amor" de Tonina com Javier Limón e Tali Rubinstein
- "I Like It" de Cardi B com Bad Bunny e J Balvin
- "Kevin’s Heart" de J. Cole
- "King for a Day" de Anderson East
- "Love Lies" de Khalid e Normani
- "Make Me Feel" de Janelle Monáe
- "Mary Don’t You Weep" Versão de Piano e Microfone 1983, de Prince
- "My Own Thing" de Chance the Rapper com Joey Purp
- "Need a Little Time" de Courtney Barnett
- "Nina Cried Power" de Hozier com Mavis Staples
- "Nterini" de Fatoumata Diawara
- "One Trick Ponies" de Kurt Vile
- "Turnin’ Me Up" de BJ the Chicago Kid
- "Wait by the River" de Lord Huron
- "Wow Freestyle" de Jat Rock com Kendrick Lamar
- The Great American Songbook Album de Nancy Wilson (Homenagem a uma das melhores cantoras de Jazz de todos os tempos)
