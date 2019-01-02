Máxima

As coisas favoritas de Obama em 2018

O ex-presidente norte-americano partilhou os livros, filmes e músicas de que mais gostou em 2018. Veja aqui as listas completas.
Por Sara Nascimento, 17:26

Livros

  • Becoming, por Michelle Obama
  • An American Marriage, por Tayari Jones
  • Americanah, por Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
  • The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affect the Way We Think, Live and Die, por Keith Payne
  • Educated , por Tara Westover
  • Factfulness, por Hans Rosling
  • Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest and the Secret to Belonging, por Alex Wagner
  • A Grain of Wheat por Ngugi wa Thiong’o
  • A House for Mr. Biswas por V.s. Naipaul
  • How Democracies Die por Steven Levitsky e Daniel Ziblatt
  • In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History por Mitch Landrieu
  • Long Walk to Freedom por Nelson Mandela
  • The New Geography of Jobs por Enrico Moretti
  • The Return por Hisham Matar
  • Things Fall Apart por Chinua Achebe
  • Warlight por Michael Ondaatje
  • Why Liberalism Failed por Patrick Deneen
  • The World As It Is por Ben Rhodes
  • American Prison por Shane Bauer
  • Arthur Ashe: A Life por Raymond Arsenault
  • Asymmetry por Lisa Halliday
  • Feel Free por Zadie Smith
  • Florida por Lauren Groff
  • Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom por David W. Blight
  • Immigrant, Montana por Amitava Kumar
  • The Largesse of the Sea Maiden por Denis Johnson
  • Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence por Max Tegmark
  • There There por Tommy Orange
  • Washington Black por Esi Edugyan

Filmes

  • Aniquilação
  • Black Panther
  • BlacKkKlansman: O Infiltrado
  • Blindspotting – À Queima-Roupa
  • Em Chamas
  • A Morte de Estaline
  • Eighth Grade
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Leave No Trace
  • Minding the Gap
  • The Rider
  • Shoplifters: Uma família de Pequenos Ladrões
  • Support the Girls
  • Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Músicas

  • "Apes**t" The Carters
  • "Bad Bad News" de Leon Bridges
  • "Could’ve Been" de H.E.R e Bryson Tiller
  • "Disco Yes" de Tom Mish e Poppy Ajudha
  • "Ekombe" de Jupiter e Okwess
  • "Every Time I Hear That Song" de Brandi Carlile
  • "Girl Goin’ Nowhere" de Ashley McBryde
  • "Historia de un Amor" de Tonina com Javier Limón e Tali Rubinstein
  • "I Like It" de Cardi B com Bad Bunny e J Balvin
  • "Kevin’s Heart" de J. Cole
  • "King for a Day" de Anderson East
  • "Love Lies" de Khalid e Normani
  • "Make Me Feel" de Janelle Monáe
  • "Mary Don’t You Weep" Versão de Piano e Microfone 1983, de Prince
  • "My Own Thing" de Chance the Rapper com Joey Purp
  • "Need a Little Time" de Courtney Barnett
  • "Nina Cried Power" de Hozier com Mavis Staples
  • "Nterini" de Fatoumata Diawara
  • "One Trick Ponies" de Kurt Vile
  • "Turnin’ Me Up" de BJ the Chicago Kid
  • "Wait by the River" de Lord Huron
  • "Wow Freestyle" de Jat Rock com Kendrick Lamar
  • The Great American Songbook Album de Nancy Wilson (Homenagem a uma das melhores cantoras de Jazz de todos os tempos)
