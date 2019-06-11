Os vencedores dos Tony Awards 2019

A adaptação do mito grego de Orfeu e Eurídice, o musical Hadestown, foi o grande vencedor do 73º Tony Awards, apresentado na madrugada desta segunda-feira, dia 11 de junho, no Radio City Music Hall, em Nova Iorque. A cerimónia foi comandada pelo apresentador britânico James Corden. Veja a lista completa dos vencedores de 2019 do melhor que se fez na Broadway no ano passado.

MELHOR PEÇA

Choir Boy, de Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Ferryman, de Jez Butterworth

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, de Taylor Mac

Ink por James Graham

What the Constitution Means to Me, de Heidi Schreck

MELHOR MUSICAL

Ain’t Too Proud to Beg

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie

MELHOR REVIVAL DE UMA PEÇA

Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

The Boys in the Band, de Mart Crowley

Burn This, de Lanford Wilson

Torch Song, de Harvey Fierstein

The Waverly Gallery, de Kenneth Lonergan

MELHOR REVIVAL DE MUSICAL

Kiss Me, Kate

Rodgers e Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

MELHOR ATOR

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

MELHOR ATRIZ

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary e Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

MELHOR ATOR EM MUSICAL

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MUSICAL

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL DE ATOR

Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, All My Sons

MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL DE ATRIZ

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL DE ATOR NUM MUSICAL

André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud

MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL DE ATRIZ NUM MUSICAL

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Oklahoma!

MELHOR REALIZAÇÃO

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

MELHOR REALIZAÇÃO NUM MUSICAL

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

MELHOR GUIÃO DE UM MUSICAL

Ain’t Too Proud, Dominique Morisseau

Beetlejuice, Scott Brown e Anthony King

Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom, Bob Martin e Chad Beguelin

Tootsie, Robert Horn

MELHOR BANDA SONORA

Be More Chill, Joe Iconis

Beetlejuice, Eddie Perfect

Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom, Matthew Sklar e Chad Beguelin

To Kill a Mockingbird, Adam Guettel

Tootsie, David Yazbek

MELHOR COREOGRAFIA

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neumann, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud

MELHOR ORQUESTRA

Michael Chorney e Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud

MELHOR DESIGN CÊNICO

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

MELHOR DESIGN CÊNICO EM MUSICAL

Robert Brill e Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud

Peter England, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice

MELHOR GUARDA-ROUPA

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

MELHOR GUARDA-ROUPA EM MUSICAL

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud

MELHOR DESIGN DE SOM

Adam Cork, Ink

Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird

Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Nick Powell, The Ferryman

Eric Sleichim, Network

MELHOR DESIGN DE SOM DE MUSICAL

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice

Peter Hylenski, King Kong

Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud

Drew Levy, Oklahoma!

Nevin Steinberg e Jessica Paz, Hadestown

MELHOR ILUMINAÇÃO

Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher e Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld e Tal Yarden, Network

MELHOR ILUMINAÇÃO EM MUSICAL

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud

Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner e Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice