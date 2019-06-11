Os vencedores dos Tony Awards 2019

Broadway
Os vencedores dos Tony Awards 2019Annette Bening, Laurie Metcalf, Jeff Daniels e Adam Driver foram alguns dos grandes homenageados da noite que celebra o melhor do teatro da Broadway.
A adaptação do mito grego de Orfeu e Eurídice, o musical Hadestown, foi o grande vencedor do 73º Tony Awards, apresentado na madrugada desta segunda-feira, dia 11 de junho, no Radio City Music Hall, em Nova Iorque. A cerimónia foi comandada pelo apresentador britânico James Corden. Veja a lista completa dos vencedores de 2019 do melhor que se fez na Broadway no ano passado.
MELHOR PEÇA
Choir Boy, de Tarell Alvin McCraney
The Ferryman, de Jez Butterworth
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, de Taylor Mac
Ink por James Graham
What the Constitution Means to Me, de Heidi Schreck
MELHOR MUSICAL
Ain’t Too Proud to Beg
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
MELHOR REVIVAL DE UMA PEÇA
Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
The Boys in the Band, de Mart Crowley
Burn This, de Lanford Wilson
Torch Song, de Harvey Fierstein
The Waverly Gallery, de Kenneth Lonergan
MELHOR REVIVAL DE MUSICAL
Kiss Me, Kate
Rodgers e Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
MELHOR ATOR
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
MELHOR ATRIZ
Annette Bening, All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary e Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
MELHOR ATOR EM MUSICAL
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
MELHOR ATRIZ EM MUSICAL
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL DE ATOR
Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, All My Sons
MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL DE ATRIZ
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL DE ATOR NUM MUSICAL
André De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud
MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL DE ATRIZ NUM MUSICAL
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Oklahoma!
MELHOR REALIZAÇÃO
Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
MELHOR REALIZAÇÃO NUM MUSICAL
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
MELHOR GUIÃO DE UM MUSICAL
Ain’t Too Proud, Dominique Morisseau
Beetlejuice, Scott Brown e Anthony King
Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom, Bob Martin e Chad Beguelin
Tootsie, Robert Horn
MELHOR BANDA SONORA
Be More Chill, Joe Iconis
Beetlejuice, Eddie Perfect
Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom, Matthew Sklar e Chad Beguelin
To Kill a Mockingbird, Adam Guettel
Tootsie, David Yazbek
MELHOR COREOGRAFIA
Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud
MELHOR ORQUESTRA
Michael Chorney e Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud
MELHOR DESIGN CÊNICO
Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network
MELHOR DESIGN CÊNICO EM MUSICAL
Robert Brill e Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud
Peter England, King Kong
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice
MELHOR GUARDA-ROUPA
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
MELHOR GUARDA-ROUPA EM MUSICAL
Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud
MELHOR DESIGN DE SOM
Adam Cork, Ink
Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
Nick Powell, The Ferryman
Eric Sleichim, Network
MELHOR DESIGN DE SOM DE MUSICAL
Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud
Drew Levy, Oklahoma!
Nevin Steinberg e Jessica Paz, Hadestown
MELHOR ILUMINAÇÃO
Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher e Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld e Tal Yarden, Network
MELHOR ILUMINAÇÃO EM MUSICAL
Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud
Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner e Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice