Os vencedores dos Emmy 2019

Culturas
Os vencedores dos Emmy 2019Os prémios da Academia Internacional das Artes e Ciências Televisivas, este ano na 71.ª edição, foram entregues na madrugada de 22 para 23 de setembro, em Los Angeles. Confira a lista dos vencedores.
A 71.ª edição dos prémios Emmy selecionou os conteúdos exibidos na televisão entre 1 de junho de 2018 e 31 de maio de 2019. Estes foram os vencedores de 2019:
Drama
Melhor série dramática
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
A Guerra dos Tronos
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This is Us
Melhor ator numa série dramática
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Kit Harington - A Guerra dos Tronos
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Billy Porter - Pose
Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us
Melhor atriz numa série dramática
Emilia Clarke - A Guerra dos Tronos
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Viola Davis - Como Defender um Assassino
Laura Linney - Ozark
Mandy Moore - This is Us
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Melhor ator secundário numa série dramática
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen - A Guerra dos Tronos
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - A Guerra dos Tronos
Peter Dinklage - A Guerra dos Tronos
Michael Kelly - House of Cards
Chris Sullivan - This is Us
Melhor atriz secundária numa série dramática
Gwendoline Christie - A Guerra dos Tronos
Lena Headey - A Guerra dos Tronos
Sophie Turner - A Guerra dos Tronos
Maisie Williams - A Guerra dos Tronos
Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
Julia Garner - Ozark
Comédia
Melhor série de comédia
Barry (HBO Portugal)
Fleabag (BBC America/Prime Video)
The Good Place (NBC/Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (CBC)
Veep (HBO Portugal)
Melhor ator numa série de comédia
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Michael Douglas - The Komisky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Melhor atriz numa série de comédia
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Melhor ator secundário numa série de comédia
Henry Winkler - Barry
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Stephen Root - Barry
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale - Veep
Melhor atriz secundária numa série de comédia
Sarah Goldberg - Barry
Sian Clifford - Fleabag
Olivia Colman - Fleabag
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky - Veep
Melhor série limitada
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime/TVSéries)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Melhor telefilme
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)
Melhor ator num telefilme ou série limitada
Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Benicio del Toro - Escape at Dannemora
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us
Melhor atriz num telefilme ou série limitada
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis - When They See Us
Joey King - The Act
Niecy Nash - When They See Us
Melhor ator secundário num telefilme ou série limitada
Ben Wishaw - A Very English Scandal
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo - When They See Us
Michael K. Williams - When They See Us
Asante Blackk - When They See Us
Melhor atriz secundária num telefilme ou série limitada
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us
Vera Farmiga - When They See Us
Melhor série de variedades – talk show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/RTP)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS/SIC Radical)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS/SIC Radical)