Os vencedores dos Emmy 2019

A 71.ª edição dos prémios Emmy selecionou os conteúdos exibidos na televisão entre 1 de junho de 2018 e 31 de maio de 2019. Estes foram os vencedores de 2019:

Drama

Melhor série dramática

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

A Guerra dos Tronos

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This is Us

Melhor ator numa série dramática

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Kit Harington - A Guerra dos Tronos

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Billy Porter - Pose

Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us

Melhor atriz numa série dramática

Emilia Clarke - A Guerra dos Tronos

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Viola Davis - Como Defender um Assassino

Laura Linney - Ozark

Mandy Moore - This is Us

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Melhor ator secundário numa série dramática

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen - A Guerra dos Tronos

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - A Guerra dos Tronos

Peter Dinklage - A Guerra dos Tronos

Michael Kelly - House of Cards

Chris Sullivan - This is Us



Melhor atriz secundária numa série dramática

Gwendoline Christie - A Guerra dos Tronos

Lena Headey - A Guerra dos Tronos

Sophie Turner - A Guerra dos Tronos

Maisie Williams - A Guerra dos Tronos

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

Julia Garner - Ozark

Comédia

Melhor série de comédia

Barry (HBO Portugal)

Fleabag (BBC America/Prime Video)

The Good Place (NBC/Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (CBC)

Veep (HBO Portugal)

Melhor ator numa série de comédia

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Michael Douglas - The Komisky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Melhor atriz numa série de comédia

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Melhor ator secundário numa série de comédia

Henry Winkler - Barry

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Stephen Root - Barry

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale - Veep

Melhor atriz secundária numa série de comédia

Sarah Goldberg - Barry

Sian Clifford - Fleabag

Olivia Colman - Fleabag

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Melhor série limitada

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime/TVSéries)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Melhor telefilme

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)

Melhor ator num telefilme ou série limitada

Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Benicio del Toro - Escape at Dannemora

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Melhor atriz num telefilme ou série limitada

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis - When They See Us

Joey King - The Act

Niecy Nash - When They See Us

Melhor ator secundário num telefilme ou série limitada

Ben Wishaw - A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl

Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo - When They See Us

Michael K. Williams - When They See Us

Asante Blackk - When They See Us

Melhor atriz secundária num telefilme ou série limitada

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us

Vera Farmiga - When They See Us

Melhor série de variedades – talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/RTP)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS/SIC Radical)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS/SIC Radical)