Os vencedores dos Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Os vencedores dos Critics' Choice Awards 2020A lista completa dos filmes, séries e atores galardoados nesta 25.ª edição dos prémios da The Critics Choice Association.
A cerimónia dos Critics' Choice Awards 2020 foi realizada na noite de domingo (em Portugal na madrugada desta segunda-feira, 13 de janeiro), em Santa Monica, Califórnia. Os prémios distinguem filmes e séries de televisão avaliados pela The Critics Choice Association.
Além dos premiados, Eddie Murphy recebeu o Lifetime Achievement Award e Kristen Bell foi homenageada com a quarto prémio anual #SeeHer, que reconhece uma mulher que incorpora os valores estabelecidos pelo movimento de mesmo nome, que procura mudar estereótipos e reconhece a importância de retratos autênticos de mulheres em todo o cenário do entretenimento. As galardoadas nos anteriores foram Viola Davis, Gal Gadot e Claire Foy. O ator norte-americano Taye Diggs foi o anfitrião da noite.
Confira a lista completa de vencedores da 25.ª edição dos Critics' Choice Awards:
CINEMA
MELHOR FILME
1917, de Sam Mendes
Le Mans '66: O Duelo, de James Mangold
O Irlandês, de Martin Scorsese
Jojo Rabbit, de Taika Waititi
Joker, de Todd Phillips
Mulherzinhas, de Greta Gerwig
Marriage Story, de Noah Baumbach
Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood, de Quentin Tarantino
Parasita, de Bong Joon-ho
Uncut Gems, de Josh Safdie e Ben Safdie
MELHOR ATOR
Antonio Banderas, em Dor e Glória
Robert De Niro, O Irlandês
Leonardo DiCaprio, em Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood
Adam Driver, em Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy, em Chamem-me Dolemite
Joaquin Phoenix, em Joker
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
MELHOR ATRIZ
Awkwafina, em The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo, em Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, em Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, em Nós
Saoirse Ronan, em Mulherzinhas
Charlize Theron, em Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, em Judy
MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO
Willem Dafoe, em O Farol
Tom Hanks, em A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, em Dois Papas
Al Pacino, em O Irlandês
Joe Pesci, em O Irlandês
Brad Pitt, em Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood
MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA
Laura Dern, em Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, em Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, em Ousadas e Golpistas
Florence Pugh, em Mulherzinhas
Margot Robbie, em Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, em A Despedida
MELHOR JOVEM ATOR/ATRIZ
Julia Butters, em Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, em Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe , em Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie, em Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph, em Nós
Archie Yates, em Jojo Rabbit
MELHOR ELENCO
Bombshell
O Irlandês
Knives Out: Todos são suspeitos
Mulherzinhas
Marriage Story
Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood
Parasita
MELHOR REALIZADOR
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Mulherzinhas
Bong Joon Ho, Parasitas
Sam Mendes, 1917
Josh Safdie e Ben Safdie, Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese, O Irlandês
Quentin Tarantino, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood
MELHOR ARGUMENTO ORIGINAL
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Rian Johnson, Knives Out: Todos são suspeitos
Bong Joon Ho e Han Jin Won, com Parasitas
Quentin Tarantino, com Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood
Lulu Wang, A Despedida
MELHOR ARGUMENTO ADAPTADO
Greta Gerwig, Mulherzinhas
Noah Harpster e Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Um lindo dia na vizinhança
Anthony McCarten, Dois Papas
Todd Phillips e Scott Silver, Joker
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian, O Irlandês
MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
Jarin Blaschke, O Farol
Roger Deakins, 1917
Phedon Papamichael, Le Mans '66: O Duelo
Rodrigo Prieto, O Irlandês
Robert Richardson, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood
Lawrence Sher, Joker
MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO
Mark Friedberg e Kris Moran, Joker
Dennis Gassner e Lee Sandales, 1917
Jess Gonchor e Claire Kaufman, Mulherzinhas
Lee Ha Jun, Parasita
Barbara Ling e Nancy Haigh, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood
Bob Shaw e Regina Graves, O Irlandês
Donal Woods e Gina Cromwell, Downton Abbey
MELHOR MONTAGEM
Ronald Bronstein e Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland e Michael McCusker, Le Mans '66: O Duelo
Yang Jinmo, Parasita
Fred Raskin, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker, O Irlandês
Lee Smith, 1917
MELHOR GUARDA-ROUPA
Ruth E. Carter, Chamem-me Dolemite
Julian Day, Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran, Mulherzinhas
Arianne Phillips, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood
Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson, O Irlandês
Anna Robbins, Downton Abbey
MELHOR CABELO E MAQUILHAGEM
Bombshell
Chamem-me Dolemite
O Irlandês
Joker
Judy
Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood, de Quentin Tarantino
Rocketman
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
1917
Ad Astra
Os Aeronautas
Vingadores: Endgame
Le Mans '66: O Duelo
O Irlandês
O Rei Leão
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
Abominável
Frozen II: O Reino do Gelo
Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto
I Lost My Body
Mr. Link
Toy Story 4
MELHOR FILME DE AÇÃO
1917
Vingadores: Endgame
Le Mans '66: O Duelo
John Wick 3: Implacável
Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa
MELHOR FILME DE COMÉDIA
Booksmart
Chamem-me Dolemite
A Despedida
Jojo Rabbit, de Taika Waititi
Knives Out: Todos são suspeitos
MELHOR FILME DE FICÇÃO CIENTÍFICA OU DE TERROR
Ad Astra
Vingadores: Endgame
Midsommar: O Ritual
Nós
MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO
Atlantique (Senegal, França, Bélgica)
Os Miseráveis (França)
Dor e Glória (Espanha)
Parasitas (Coreia do Sul)
Portrait de la jeune fille en feu (França)
MELHOR MÚSICA
Glasgow (No Place Like Home), de Wild Rose — Caitlyn Smith, Kate York e Mary Steenburgen
I'm Gonna Love Me Again, de Rocketman — Elton John e Bernie Taupin
I’m Standing With You, de Um Ato de Fé — Diane Warren
Into the Unknown, de Frozen II: O Reino do Gelo — Robert Lopez e Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Speechless, de Aladdin — Naomi Scott, Benj Pasek e Justin Paul
Spirit, de O Rei Leão — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie e Ilya Salmanzadeh
Stand Up, de Harriet — Joshuah Brian Campbell e Cynthia Erivo
MELHOR BANDA SONORA
Michael Abels, Nós
Alexandre Desplat, Mulherzinhas
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Robbie Robertson, O Irlandês
TELEVISÃO
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
A Guerra dos Tronos (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
MELHOR ATOR (SÉRIE DRAMA)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Kit Harington – A Guerra dos Tronos (HBO)
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
MELHOR ATRIZ (SÉRIE DRAMA)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO (SÉRIE DRAMA)
Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage – A Guerra dos Tronos (HBO)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)
MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA (SÉRIE DRAMA)
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie –A Guerra dos Tronos (HBO)
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
MELHOR SÉRIE (COMÉDIA)
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mom (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
MELHOR ATOR (COMÉDIA)
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
MELHOR ATRIZ (COMÉDIA)
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)
MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO (COMÉDIA)
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA (COMÉDIA)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Years and Years (HBO)
MELHOR TELEFILME
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
MELHOR ATOR NUMA MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFIME
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)
MELHOR ATRIZ NUMA MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFIME
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO NUMA MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFIME
Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)
Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)
MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA NUMA MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFIME
Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE ANIMAÇÃO
Big Mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)
MELHOR TALK SHOW
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
MELHOR ESPECIAL DE COMÉDIA
Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)