Os vencedores dos Critics' Choice Awards 2020

A cerimónia dos Critics' Choice Awards 2020 foi realizada na noite de domingo (em Portugal na madrugada desta segunda-feira, 13 de janeiro), em Santa Monica, Califórnia. Os prémios distinguem filmes e séries de televisão avaliados pela The Critics Choice Association.

Além dos premiados, Eddie Murphy recebeu o Lifetime Achievement Award e Kristen Bell foi homenageada com a quarto prémio anual #SeeHer, que reconhece uma mulher que incorpora os valores estabelecidos pelo movimento de mesmo nome, que procura mudar estereótipos e reconhece a importância de retratos autênticos de mulheres em todo o cenário do entretenimento. As galardoadas nos anteriores foram Viola Davis, Gal Gadot e Claire Foy. O ator norte-americano Taye Diggs foi o anfitrião da noite.

Confira a lista completa de vencedores da 25.ª edição dos Critics' Choice Awards:

CINEMA

MELHOR FILME

1917, de Sam Mendes

Le Mans '66: O Duelo, de James Mangold

O Irlandês, de Martin Scorsese

Jojo Rabbit, de Taika Waititi

Joker, de Todd Phillips

Mulherzinhas, de Greta Gerwig

Marriage Story, de Noah Baumbach

Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood, de Quentin Tarantino

Parasita, de Bong Joon-ho

Uncut Gems, de Josh Safdie e Ben Safdie

MELHOR ATOR

Antonio Banderas, em Dor e Glória

Robert De Niro, O Irlandês

Leonardo DiCaprio, em Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood

Adam Driver, em Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy, em Chamem-me Dolemite

Joaquin Phoenix, em Joker

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

MELHOR ATRIZ

Awkwafina, em The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo, em Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, em Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, em Nós

Saoirse Ronan, em Mulherzinhas

Charlize Theron, em Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, em Judy

MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO

Willem Dafoe, em O Farol

Tom Hanks, em A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, em Dois Papas

Al Pacino, em O Irlandês

Joe Pesci, em O Irlandês

Brad Pitt, em Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood

MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA

Laura Dern, em Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, em Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez, em Ousadas e Golpistas

Florence Pugh, em Mulherzinhas

Margot Robbie, em Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, em A Despedida

MELHOR JOVEM ATOR/ATRIZ

Julia Butters, em Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis, em Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe , em Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie, em Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph, em Nós

Archie Yates, em Jojo Rabbit

MELHOR ELENCO

Bombshell

O Irlandês

Knives Out: Todos são suspeitos

Mulherzinhas

Marriage Story

Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood

Parasita

MELHOR REALIZADOR

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig, Mulherzinhas

Bong Joon Ho, Parasitas

Sam Mendes, 1917

Josh Safdie e Ben Safdie, Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese, O Irlandês

Quentin Tarantino, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood

MELHOR ARGUMENTO ORIGINAL

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Rian Johnson, Knives Out: Todos são suspeitos

Bong Joon Ho e Han Jin Won, com Parasitas

Quentin Tarantino, com Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood

Lulu Wang, A Despedida

MELHOR ARGUMENTO ADAPTADO

Greta Gerwig, Mulherzinhas

Noah Harpster e Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Um lindo dia na vizinhança

Anthony McCarten, Dois Papas

Todd Phillips e Scott Silver, Joker

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian, O Irlandês

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

Jarin Blaschke, O Farol

Roger Deakins, 1917

Phedon Papamichael, Le Mans '66: O Duelo

Rodrigo Prieto, O Irlandês

Robert Richardson, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood

Lawrence Sher, Joker

MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO

Mark Friedberg e Kris Moran, Joker

Dennis Gassner e Lee Sandales, 1917

Jess Gonchor e Claire Kaufman, Mulherzinhas

Lee Ha Jun, Parasita

Barbara Ling e Nancy Haigh, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood

Bob Shaw e Regina Graves, O Irlandês

Donal Woods e Gina Cromwell, Downton Abbey

MELHOR MONTAGEM

Ronald Bronstein e Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland e Michael McCusker, Le Mans '66: O Duelo

Yang Jinmo, Parasita

Fred Raskin, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker, O Irlandês

Lee Smith, 1917

MELHOR GUARDA-ROUPA

Ruth E. Carter, Chamem-me Dolemite

Julian Day, Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran, Mulherzinhas

Arianne Phillips, Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood

Sandy Powell e Christopher Peterson, O Irlandês

Anna Robbins, Downton Abbey

MELHOR CABELO E MAQUILHAGEM

Bombshell

Chamem-me Dolemite

O Irlandês

Joker

Judy

Era Uma Vez... em Hollywood, de Quentin Tarantino

Rocketman

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

1917

Ad Astra

Os Aeronautas

Vingadores: Endgame

Le Mans '66: O Duelo

O Irlandês

O Rei Leão

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

Abominável

Frozen II: O Reino do Gelo

Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto

I Lost My Body

Mr. Link

Toy Story 4

MELHOR FILME DE AÇÃO

1917

Vingadores: Endgame

Le Mans '66: O Duelo

John Wick 3: Implacável

Homem-Aranha: Longe de Casa

MELHOR FILME DE COMÉDIA

Booksmart

Chamem-me Dolemite

A Despedida

Jojo Rabbit, de Taika Waititi

Knives Out: Todos são suspeitos

MELHOR FILME DE FICÇÃO CIENTÍFICA OU DE TERROR

Ad Astra

Vingadores: Endgame

Midsommar: O Ritual

Nós

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

Atlantique (Senegal, França, Bélgica)

Os Miseráveis (França)

Dor e Glória (Espanha)

Parasitas (Coreia do Sul)

Portrait de la jeune fille en feu (França)

MELHOR MÚSICA

Glasgow (No Place Like Home), de Wild Rose — Caitlyn Smith, Kate York e Mary Steenburgen

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, de Rocketman — Elton John e Bernie Taupin

I’m Standing With You, de Um Ato de Fé — Diane Warren

Into the Unknown, de Frozen II: O Reino do Gelo — Robert Lopez e Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Speechless, de Aladdin — Naomi Scott, Benj Pasek e Justin Paul

Spirit, de O Rei Leão — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie e Ilya Salmanzadeh

Stand Up, de Harriet — Joshuah Brian Campbell e Cynthia Erivo

MELHOR BANDA SONORA

Michael Abels, Nós

Alexandre Desplat, Mulherzinhas

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Robbie Robertson, O Irlandês

TELEVISÃO

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

A Guerra dos Tronos (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

MELHOR ATOR (SÉRIE DRAMA)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington – A Guerra dos Tronos (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

MELHOR ATRIZ (SÉRIE DRAMA)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO (SÉRIE DRAMA)

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – A Guerra dos Tronos (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA (SÉRIE DRAMA)

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie –A Guerra dos Tronos (HBO)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

MELHOR SÉRIE (COMÉDIA)

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

MELHOR ATOR (COMÉDIA)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

MELHOR ATRIZ (COMÉDIA)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO (COMÉDIA)

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA (COMÉDIA)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

MELHOR TELEFILME

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

MELHOR ATOR NUMA MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFIME

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

MELHOR ATRIZ NUMA MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFIME

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO NUMA MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFIME

Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)

Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA NUMA MINISSÉRIE OU TELEFIME

Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE ANIMAÇÃO

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

MELHOR TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

MELHOR ESPECIAL DE COMÉDIA

Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)