Mulheres são maioria na 'shortlist' do Booker Prize 2019

De um total de seis finalistas nomeados para o mais importante prémio de literatura em língua inglesa este ano, quatro são do sexo feminino. Canadá, França, Reino Unido, Nigéria e Estados Unidos da América estão representados na lista, que manteve nomes premiados como os de Margaret Atwood e Salman Rushdie.
Por Aline Fernandez, 10:30
Do livro tão esperado deste ano, The Testaments, sequela de A História de uma Serva, da escritora canadiana Margaret Atwood (ponto de partida para a série de televisão homónima The Handmaid’s Tale em inglês), que será lançado a 10 de setembro, passando por Quichotte, romance inspirado pela história de Dom Quixote de la Mancha, de Miguel de Cervantes, publicado em agosto do ano passado pelo também já vencedor do prémio Salman Rushdie, a shortlist do Booker Prize 2019 foi anunciada hoje, a incluir uma tragicomédia nigeriana, uma história sobre a morte, um romance de versos que explora a vida de mulheres negras e um monólogo da América de Trump numa única frase. O grande vencedor do ano será revelado na segunda-feira, 14 de outubro de 2019.
