Conheça todos os nomeados dos Emmys. A Guerra dos Tronos lidera

Conheça todos os nomeados dos Emmys. A Guerra dos Tronos lideraA Guerra dos Tronos lidera com 32 nomeações. Vencedores são anunciados a 22 de setembro.
Por Sábado, 18:32
A Academia de Televisão Americana acaba de divulgar a lista de nomeados para as várias categorias dos Emmys, o mais prestigiado prémio televisivo dos Estados Unidos. A Guerra dos Tronos lidera com 32 nomeações, assim como o seu canal, a HBO, que reúne 137 nomeações no total, 20 a mais do que a Netflix.
Ainda sem apresentador, a 71ª cerimónia de entrega de estatuetas acontece a 22 de setembro, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles.
Melhor série dramática
Guerra dos Tronos
Killing Eve
Ozark
This Is Us
Better Call Saul
Pose
Succession
Bodyguard
Melhor série de comédia
Fleabag
Russian Doll
Veep
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
Melhor série limitada
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Melhor talk-show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Melhor reality show/Série de competição
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Emilia Clarke, "Guerra dos Tronos"
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
Melhor ator em série de drama
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
Kit Harrington, "Guerra dos Tronos"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme de TV
Melhor atriz num telefilme ou série limitada
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Julia-Louis Dreyfus, "Veep"
Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme de TV
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Don Cheadle, "Black Monday,"
Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominksy Method"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Melhor atriz num telefilme ou série limitada
Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"
Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"
Joey King, "The Act"
Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"
Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
Melhor ator num telefilme ou série limitada
Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"
Benicio del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"
Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"
Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"
Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"
