Agressões sexuais durante conflitos no Sudão

Agressões sexuais durante conflitos no SudãoA Organização das Nações Unidas (ONU) confirmou, na quinta-feira, dia 13, a possibilidade da existência de violência sexual durante a repressão das Forças Armadas do Sudão.
Foram divulgadas informações que revelam abusos por parte do exército como violações de manifestantes, ativistas de direitos humanos e funcionários de hospitais em Cartum, no Sudão.
"Exijo a extinção imediata e completa de toda a violência contra civis, incluindo a violência sexual", disse, em comunicado, a representante especial da ONU para Violência Sexual em Conflitos, Pramila Patten.
António Guterres, secretário-geral das Nações Unidas, pediu que fosse feita uma investigação o mais rapidamente possível de todos os casos de violência sexual, para que os responsáveis sejam punidos. Para isso, encarregou uma equipa de averiguar os casos e apelou ao Presidente do Sudão que deixe entrar a ONU.
O país africano iniciou uma transição em abril, com a queda do exército após meses de protestos na rua devido à situação económica precária, à inflação e à escassez de mercadorias.
As denúncias do abuso sexual já chegaram às redes sociais, e a supermodelo Bella Hadid e Halima Aden, já publicaram nas suas páginas do Instagram para chamar a atenção dos seus seguidores.
It took me a minute to fully wrap my head around and educate myself on this. This needs to be heard. By EVERYONE... The internet in Sudan has been blacked and blocked out in efforts to keep this vital and cruel information from the rest of the world. It makes my heart so heavy to think about the men and women in Sudan, being beaten, murdered, raped, and oppressed like this. Human beings. They are just like me and you. They want to live a good life, with their families and not be punished because of that. Nobody deserves this kind of torture and we need to show Sudan that we are here for the them and aware of the changes that need to happen. Women are being raped with their underwear publicly hung in the streets. Men being shot at with guns and not able to defend themselves...Children without their parents ..It really breaks my heart to think about that. This is happening in our world RIGHT now and we can not silence ourselves. This needs to get the attention that the people of Sudan deserve. I will be adding some websites to my story on how we can help. Donating or even just raising awareness helps, and if we all come together; we can make a difference. We love you and hear you Sudan. This is not to blame anyone , this is to only help those in need. I love everyone in this world , we need to work together.
Ina lilah waina ilayhi rajioon.. I just wanted to take a moment to bring some awareness to to what’s happening in Sudan right now. The details are gruesome & absolutely heart breaking. There’s still so much unfolding BUT what’s happening is a violation of human rights!! The people in Sudan deserve our attention & our help. Please click the link in my bio to learn more & ALSO please consider changing your profile picture to blue in support of #SUDAN