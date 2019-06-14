Agressões sexuais durante conflitos no Sudão

Foram divulgadas informações que revelam abusos por parte do exército como violações de manifestantes, ativistas de direitos humanos e funcionários de hospitais em Cartum, no Sudão.

"Exijo a extinção imediata e completa de toda a violência contra civis, incluindo a violência sexual", disse, em comunicado, a representante especial da ONU para Violência Sexual em Conflitos, Pramila Patten.

António Guterres, secretário-geral das Nações Unidas, pediu que fosse feita uma investigação o mais rapidamente possível de todos os casos de violência sexual, para que os responsáveis sejam punidos. Para isso, encarregou uma equipa de averiguar os casos e apelou ao Presidente do Sudão que deixe entrar a ONU.

O país africano iniciou uma transição em abril, com a queda do exército após meses de protestos na rua devido à situação económica precária, à inflação e à escassez de mercadorias.

As denúncias do abuso sexual já chegaram às redes sociais, e a supermodelo Bella Hadid e Halima Aden, já publicaram nas suas páginas do Instagram para chamar a atenção dos seus seguidores.












