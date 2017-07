The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share three photographs from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales that feature in the new ITV documentary 'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.' The 90-minute film, made by Oxford Film and Television, celebrates the life and work of Diana, Princess of Wales in the 20th anniversary year since her passing. In the documentary, The Duke and Prince Harry recall fond memories from their childhood as they look through photographs in a family album assembled by the late Princess. 'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy' will air on @itv at 9pm on Monday 24th July.

