The ARKET café is based on the principles of the New Nordic Food Manifesto. The vegetarian menu has been developed to express the freshness and simplicity naturally associated with our region, and blends traditional Scandinavian flavours with modern and global influences. The café also aims to reflect the changing seasons through ingredients that distinguish the climate and landscapes of each local region.

