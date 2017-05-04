Veja as imagens do mais recente desfile da maison francesa em Paris, na passada quarta-feira.

As deusas gregas da Chanel

O Grand Palais, na capital francesa, serviu de palco para o desfile de apresentação da coleção Cruise 2018 da Chanel.





Com inspirações que nos transportam até à Grécia Antiga, o dourado foi a tonalidade mais usada no desfile. Além dos pequenos detalhes em corda, o diretor criativo apostou também em tecidos esvoaçantes e em acessórios como as gladiadoras.





Também os cabelos tiveram especial destaque, onde predominaram as tranças desmanchadas, os penteados simples mas marcantes, as meias-tranças e os acessórios de cabelo.





O cabelo ficou a cargo do hairstylist Sam McKnight e a maquilhagem teve a assinatura de Tom Pecheux.





Mais uma vez Karl Lagerfeld provou que os desfiles da Chanel são mais do que moda. São também arte.





Joana Pinheiro Rodrigues