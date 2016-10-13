pub

A camisa como ponto de partida, evoluindo para um universo mais complexo, criando novos items no vestuário feminino, numa visão emocional, inesperada e invulgar. A assimetria, o oversize, os cortes retos próximos do corpo e inusitados, os volantes, as mangas voluptuosas, jogam-se simultaneamente, transmitindo uma energia plena de liberdade e sofisticação, sem tabus.





Aos tecidos clássicos introduzem-se revestimentos técnicos, visando um novo approach a favor de um vestuário moderno, sensual, rumando ao futuro: rendas, redes, georgettes, chiffon, seda e algodão, revestidos com estes acabamentos. Universo cromático onde o preto convive com padrões, ora de inspiração botânica ora geométrica; rosas, azuis, branco, completam esta paleta, essencialmente metálica. O styling acentua-se com cintos e fivelas de metal, botas de cano alto, numa vertente street.