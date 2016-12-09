12 vestidos de cocktail para alugarO aluguer de vestidos é a resposta. Conheça aqui os nossos 12 preferidos da Chic by Choice, todos a 50€.
/
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
-
Chic by Choice, €50 (aluguer)
Fomos selecionar os melhores vestidos para alugar na Chic by Choice sem investir muito. Com 50€, pode arrasar nos looks de festa e não tem que ficar com mais uma peça com pouco uso no armário.
#hashtag |