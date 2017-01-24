Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - 1 nomeação

Manchester by the See - 5 nomeações

Bateu o record dos três filmes até hoje mais nomeados (11 nomeações) Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997) e The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) por mais três. La La Land, que tem Emma Stone e Ryan Gosling como protagonista, já tinha feito sucesso na cerimónia dos Globos de Ouro, e agora é a vez de a Academia reconhecer a produção cinematográfica com 14 nomeações (apesar de só poder ganhar em 13, porque na categoria de M. Veja a lista completa de nomeações.

Melhor Filme

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Fences"

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"Manchester by the Sea"

Melhor Realizador

Damien Chazelle ("La La Land")

Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight")

Kenneth Lonergan ("Manchester by the Sea")

Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival")

Mel Gibson ("Hacksaw Ridge")

Melhor Ator Principal

Casey Affleck, ("Manchester by the Sea")

Denzel Washington ("Fences")

Ryan Gosling ("La La Land")

Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw Ridge")

Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic")

Melhor Atriz Principal

Isabelle Huppert ("Elle")

Ruth Negga ("Loving")

Natalie Portman ("Jackie")

Emma Stone ("La La Land")

Meryl Streep ("Florence Foster Jenkins")

Melhor Ator Secundário

Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight")

Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water")

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel ("Lion")

Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals")

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Viola Davis ("Fences")

Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea")

Naomie Harris ("Moonlight")

Nicole Kidman ("Lion")

Octavia Spencer ("Hidden Figures")

Melhor Argumento Original

"Manchester by the Sea"

"La La Land"

"Hell or High Water"

"The Lobster"

"21 Century Women"

Melhor Argumento Adaptado

"Moonlight"

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Lion"

"Hidden Figures"

Melhor Fotografia

"La La Land"

"Moonlight"

"Arrival"

"Silence"

"Lion"

Melhor Montagem

"La La Land"

"Moonlight"

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

Melhor Design de Produção

"La La Land"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"Arrival"

"Passengers"

Melhor Guarda Roupa

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"La La Land"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Allied"

"Jackie"

Melhor Caracterização

"Star Trek Beyond"

"Suicide Squad"

"A Man Called Ove"

Melhor Banda Sonora

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Jackie"

"Moonlight"

"Passengers"

Melhor Canção Original

"City of Stars," La La Land

"How Far I’ll Go," Moana

"Can’t Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"The Empty Chair", Jim



"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" La La Land



Melhores Efeitos Visuais

"The Jungle Book"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"Doctor Strange"

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Kubo"

Melhor Edição Sonora

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Arrival"

"Deepwater Horizon"

"La La Land"

"Sully"

Melhor Mistura Sonora

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Arrival"

"13 Hours"

Melhor Documentário

"O.J.: Made in America"

"13th"

"Life, Animated"

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

Melhor Filme de Animação

"Zootopia"

"Vaiana"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"The Red Turtle"

"My Life As a Zucchini"

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

"Toni Erdmann" (Alemanha: Maren Ade)

"The Salesman" (Irão: Asghar Farhadi)

"Land of Mine" (Dinamarca: Martin Zandvliet)

"Tanna" (Austrália: Martin Butler, Bentley Dean)

"A Man Called Ove" (Suécia: Hannes Holm)