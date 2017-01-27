pub

Falta muito pouco para a estreia de um dos filmes mais aguardados do ano - A Bela e o Monstro. Até agora temos sido brindados com alguns pequenos trailers do filme e novas imagens do mesmo, mas agora a Disney resolveu dar-nos a conhecer o elenco através de cartazes que, na verdade, são vídeos de 10 segundos.A estreia em Portugal está marcada para 16 de março. Até lá, conheça aqui as personagens e respetivos atores:

Meet Belle.

Meet the Beast: https://t.co/Zez7tyh38P pic.twitter.com/B2yWg8MtLR — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017

Meet the Beast.

Meet Gaston: https://t.co/TsPNqKZjC6 pic.twitter.com/L5mZr6OkUX — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017

Meet Gaston.

Meet LeFou: https://t.co/ggcJYcZbGP pic.twitter.com/BbA0q5gNqB — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017

Meet LeFou.

Meet Lumiere: https://t.co/jHXidMSSSR pic.twitter.com/72cRC9vjJl — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017

Meet Lumiere.

Meet Cogsworth: https://t.co/VYXWwEjZMU pic.twitter.com/AysgOMDCxh — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017

Meet Cosgworth.

Mrs. Potts: https://t.co/0GTzMlvNi5 pic.twitter.com/3ZYO7wnYmp — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017

Meet Mrs. Potts.

Meet Maurice: https://t.co/mclzXjohnZ pic.twitter.com/84cDB0cz1E — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017

Meet Maurice.

Meet Plumette: https://t.co/XM08KER9NT pic.twitter.com/HAweBwyutq — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017

Meet Plumette.

Meet Garderobe: https://t.co/V285SuA5P5 pic.twitter.com/1nUfWltUHb — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017

Meet Garderobe.

Meet Cadenza: https://t.co/ZHwscH1s7X pic.twitter.com/d94XBiehTc — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017