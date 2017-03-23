Veja algumas das imagens abaixo e na fotogaleria acima!
The other evening, while crossing the bridge, I saw a puddle. Instinctively I stopped, bent down and took a . How can such a beautiful place turn into a horror scene? Hope you are all safe Lovelies. Thanks so much for all the messages you sent me. You are amazing and luckily I wasn't there today. Share the Love, always. // #London #LoveLondon #Westminster #PrayforLondon // #shotoniphone7plus
Stay strong all my followers in London and the UK!! Just reading the terrible news. Hope everyone is safe! (sketch by @amylouiselenton) pic.twitter.com/B13GsnAFT7— Alex Manuel (@icarus_vuitton) March 22, 2017
Pray for London cartoon by @jeffreykoterba #westminster #PrayForLondon #parliament https://t.co/ury0d95pdl pic.twitter.com/0HRdA6cDNx— Daria Hlazatova (@daria_h) March 23, 2017
In France, we are London ! #IamLondon#Londres #Westminster #PrayForLondon pic.twitter.com/rx6PiuFued— Sacha Touille (@Sa_Touille) March 22, 2017
Artist from Odisha, in Eastern India makes a solidarity sand structure with the people of London #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/OIe5UZAOKr— The Pileus (@thepileus) March 23, 2017
#cartoon #london #londen #londonattack #LondonStrong #Londres #londonbridge (via https://t.co/O80XYg58oH) pic.twitter.com/yPSnCvjRrS— lectrr (@lectrr) March 23, 2017
