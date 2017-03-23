The other evening, while crossing the bridge, I saw a puddle. Instinctively I stopped, bent down and took a . How can such a beautiful place turn into a horror scene? Hope you are all safe Lovelies. Thanks so much for all the messages you sent me. You are amazing and luckily I wasn't there today. Share the Love, always. // #London #LoveLondon #Westminster #PrayforLondon // #shotoniphone7plus

A post shared by Alice ~ London (@alisinworldland) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT