Golden Globes 2017 | Os VencedoresAssim que acabaram de receber o prémio, posaram para a objetiva de Mert Alas.
Ryan Gosling, Melhor Ator Principal (Filme Comédia/Musical) - 'La la Land' @instagram@goldenglobes
Emma Stone, Melhor Atriz Principal (Filme Comédia/Musical) - 'La La Land' @instagram@goldenglobes
Meryl Streep, Prémio Cecil B. DeMille @instagram@goldenglobes
Tom Hiddleston, Melhor Ator (Série TV) - 'The Night Manager' @instagram@goldenglobes
Isabelle Hupert, Melhor Atriz Principal (Filme Drama) - 'Elle' @instagram@goldenglobes
Casey Affleck, Melhor Ator Filme (Drama) - 'Manchester By The Sea' @instagram@goldenglobes
Viola Davies, Melhor Atriz Secundária (Filme) - 'Fences' @instagram@goldenglobes
Melhor Atriz, Série de Televisão (Musical/Comédia) - 'Black-ish' @instagram@goldenglobes
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Melhor Ator Secundário (Filme) - 'Nocturnal Animals' @instagram@goldenglobes
Billy Bob Thornton, Melhor Ator Série TV (Drama) - 'Goliath' @instagram@goldenglobes
Hugh Laurie, Melhor Ator Secundário (Série TV) - 'The Night Manager' @instagram@goldenglobes
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro (França) - 'Elle' @instagram@goldenglobes
Melhor Série TV (Comédia/musical) - 'Atlanta' @instagram@goldenglobes
Benj Pasek, Justin Paul e Justin Hurwitz, Melhor Canção Original (Filme) - 'City of Stars' ('La La Land') @instagram@goldenglobes
Melhor Série TV (Drama) - 'The Crown' @instagram@goldenglobes
Melhor Animação - 'Zootopia' @instagram@goldenglobes
Melhor Filme (Drama) - 'Moonlight' @instagram@goldenglobes
Melhor Filme (Comédia/Musical) - 'La La Land' @instagram@goldenglobes
Damien Chazelle, Melhor Realizador e Melhor Argumento (Filme) - 'La La Land' @instagram@goldenglobes
Felicity Jones e Diego Luna nos Golden Globe Awards 2017 @instagram@goldenglobes
Sofia Vergara nos Golden Globe Awards 2017 @instagram@goldenglobes
Dev Patel e Sunny Pawar nos Golden Globe Awards 2017 @instagram@goldenglobes
Anna Kendrick nos Golden Globe Awards 2017 @instagram@goldenglobes
Priyanka Chopra e Jeffrey Dean Morgan nos Golden Globe Awards 2017 @instagram@goldenglobes
Sting nos Golden Globe Awards 2017 @instagram@goldenglobes
Mandy Moore e Milo Ventiniglia nos Golden Globe Awards 2017 @instagram@goldenglobes
