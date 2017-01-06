Golden Globe Awards: Viagem no tempoAntes da cerimónia da 74ª edição dos Golden Globe Awards, recue no tempo e veja alguns dos melhores momentos.
Gregory Peck e Grace Kelly, 1956
Elizabeth Taylor e Mike Todd, 1957
Marilyn Monroe e Rock Hudson, 1962
Tom Hanks e Jessica Lange, 1995
Cybill Shepherd, 1996
Tom Cruise, 1996
Nicole Kidman e John Travolta, 1996
Brad Pitt, 1996
Lauren Bacall, 1996
Leonardo DiCaprio e Kate Winslet, 1998
Goldie Hawn e Shirley MacClaine, 1998
Gillian Anderson e David Duchovny, 1998
Angelina Jolie, 1999
Roberto Begnini, 1999
Kristin Davies, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth, Kim Catrall e Cynthia Nixon, 2000
Angelina Jolie, 2000
Courtney Love, 2000
Penelope Cruz e Pedro Almodovar, 2000
Halle Berry, 2000
Julia Roberts, 2001
Charlize Theron e Keanu Reeves, 2001
Kate Hudson, 2001
Nicole Kidman e George Clooney, 2001
Reneé Zellwegger, 2001
Nicole Kidman e Jack Nicholson, 2003
Jennifer Garner, 2002
Bono e The Edge, 2003
Renné Zellwegger e Richard Gere, 2003
Antonio Banderas, Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson e Stella Banderas, 2004
Jamie Foxx, 2005
Glenn Close e Al Pacino, 2005
Hilary Swank e Clint Eastwood, 2005
Robin Williams, 2005
Adrien Brody, Rachel Weiz e Natalie Portman, 2006
Emma Thompson e Colin Firth, 2006
Kate Winslet, 2009
Heather Graham, 2010
Olivia Wilde, 2011
Meryl Streep, 2012
