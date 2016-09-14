Rentrée: a nova coleção da Zara HomeEspreite aqui as novas peças que compõem o outono da Zara Home e inspire-se.
ZARA HOME | Linen Collection FW16
O Linho é o protagonista da segunda parte da campanha da Zara Home para este Outono-Inverno 2016. Pela sua textura, pelas cores e pela alta qualidade o linho é imprescindível na decoração.
A nova Linen Collection AW16 apresenta-se no estúdio do escultor Xavier Corberó’s, um espaço de tetos altíssimos e arcos infinitos, onde o espaço acolhe na perfeição a delicadeza natural dos tecidos em linho.
Os espaços elegantes e simples adornam-se com tecidos e objetos de estética orgânica e cores neutras.
