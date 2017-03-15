-
No Alice Tully Hall, em Nova Iorque | Christopher Kane
-
-
-
-
-
Na NY Film Society for Kids no Lincoln Center's Francesca Beale Theater | Dior
-
-
-
Los Angeles | em Oscar de la Renta
-
-
-
-
Shangai | em Elie Saab
-
-
-
Paris | em Oscar de la Renta e sapatos Burberry
-
Paris | em Louis Vuitton
-
-
-
Paris | com body Woron, vestido e casaco de Stella McCartney e botas Good Guys Don't Wear Leather
-
Paris | com Casaco de Stella McCartney, Camisola de Filippa K, boina Maison Michel e sapatos Good Guys Don't Wear Leather
-
Londres | em Emilia Wickstead
-
-
Londres | com Top e calças de Carmen March e sapatos Burberry
-
Londres | em 3.1 Philip Lim e sapatos Burberry
-
Londres | em 3.1 Philip Lim e brincos Pichulik
Em Los Angeles, Emma Watson optou por fazer uma pausa nos vestidos de princesa, usando um macacão preto de Oscare de la Renta, da coleção outono-inverno 2017.
Acompanhe aqui todos os looks desta tourné mundial de promoção do filme até ao grande dia da estreia, 16 de março!
Nihao Shanghai! Had the most wonderful premiere at Disneyland this evening. So excited to be here and thank you for the generous welcome P.S. The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is amazing! Gown crafted from left-over fabric from a previous @eliesaabworld Haute Couture collection. The dress is made from 15 metres of tulle, embroidered with silk thread, sequins, beads and stones, five metres of illusion tulle and four metres of crepe georgette silk. Trainers by: @Veja, a brand that uses innovative, ecological materials, such as Amazonian wild rubber and recycled plastic bottles. @goodguysdontwearleather who do not use any animal products and make their collections in Porto to help preserve the traditional shoe making industry. @allbirds, who recently received status as a certified B Corporation, meaning they meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Gown validated and fashion information verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Make-up base is @kjaerweis Cream Foundation and @rmsbeauty "Un" Cover Up. Kjaer Weis is a certified-organic and natural make-up line that creates refillable metal packaging to help reduce waste. Cheeks tinted with @beautycounter Colour Sweep Blush Duo, which has a compact made of FSC-certified paper, and @tataharper Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint. Beauty Counter have 'The Never List' of 1,500 questionable or harmful chemicals that they never use in their products. Eyes are @jilliandempsey Khôl Eyeliner (who chooses to use organic and naturally-derived ingredients when formulating her make-up line), @vapourbeauty (who operates its own USDA-approved organic lab) Mesmerize Eye Colour and Kjaer Weis Eye Shadow. Highlight in the inner eyes was created with Kjaer Weis Radiance and brows were finished with @janeiredale Brow Gel. Kjaer Weis Mascara was used on lashes. Lips are a mix of @absolution_cosmetics Sweet & Safe Kiss Lipstick in Rouge Bordeaux and Kjaer Weis Lipstick in Beloved. All brands are cruelty-free. Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty