A atriz tem usado looks 'amigos do ambiente' durante a promoção do filme 'Beauty and the Beast'.

Na NY Film Society for Kids no Lincoln Center's Francesca Beale Theater | Dior

Na NY Film Society for Kids no Lincoln Center's Francesca Beale Theater | Dior

Na NY Film Society for Kids no Lincoln Center's Francesca Beale Theater | Dior

pub

Emma Watson continua a surpreender com os looks com que se apresenta na tour de promoção do filme Beauty and the Beast. São tudo escolhas ecológicas e algumas delas conseguem mesmo fazê-la parecer uma princesa dos tempos modernos.





É o caso do mais recente look, em Shangai, com um vestido de Elie Saab: um reaproveitamento de tecidos de coleções passadas do criador. A maquilhagem também não foi escolhida ao acaso, já que se tratam de produtos certificados e não testados em animais. A atriz usou uma base Kjaer Weis, Beauty Counter's Colour Sweep Blush Duo, Tata Harper Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint e um eyeliner Jillian Dempsey Khôl.



Em Los Angeles, Emma Watson optou por fazer uma pausa nos vestidos de princesa, usando um macacão preto de Oscare de la Renta, da coleção outono-inverno 2017.



