Chilled to the bone but feeling so free. What a huge moment this is for me. Owning my past, being open, and having no shame or regrets about my experiences. Sharing my history with eating disorders and how personal this film has been is one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Thank you for all your love and support. I'm sending all of mine right back (especially today!) and remember, you are never ever alone #Unfiltered...

A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:11pm PST