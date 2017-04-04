Daily Front Row Fashion AwardsLos Angeles voltou a vestir-se de gala para receber a 3ª edição anual do evento que premeia o mundo da moda.
Yolanda Hadid
Stella Maxwell, em Roberto Cavalli
Presley Gerber (filho de Cindy Crawford)
Kaia Gerber (filha de Cindy Crawford)
Paris Jackson
Nick Jonas
Mert Alas e Kim Kardashian, em Givenchy
Kim Kardashian, em Givenchy
Lily Donaldson
Lily Aldridge, em Roberto Cavalli
Kiersey Clemons
Karla Welch
Jhene Aiko
Nicki Minaj
Julia Roitfeld
Hailey Baldwin, em Fendi
Fergie
Dree Hemingway
Charlotte Mckinney
Cameron Dallas
Amanda Steele
A edição deste ano dos Daily Front Row Fashion Awards contou com a presença de Kim Kardashian, que chegou acompanhada pelo fotógrafo Mert Alas e com personalidades como Hailey Baldwin, Stella Maxwell ou Paris Jackson.
O evento decorreu no Sunset Tower Hotel, em Los Angeles. Veja a lista de premiados deste ano:
- Best Men’s Stylist: Samantha McMillen
-Fashion Visionary: Stephen Gan
- Best Women’s Stylist: Karla Welch
- Model of the Year: Stella Maxwell
- Mother of the Year: Yolanda Hadid
- Designer of the Year: Jonathan Sanders da Diane von Furstenberg
- Emerging Talent: Paris Jackson
- Creative of the Year: Mert Alas
- Fashion Rebel: Nicki Minaj
