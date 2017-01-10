Todos os looks do evento que decorreu no Four Seasons Hotel, em Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

Os BAFTA terão lugar no Royal Albert Hall, em Londres, no domingo dia 12 de fevereiro .







Antecipando a próxima grande cerimónia de entrega de prémios de Cinema, realizou-se a Tea Party dos BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), em Los Angeles. Foram muitas as celebridades que marcaram presença, levantando um pouco o véu daquilo que serão as nomeações deste ano.Ao que parece, o filme La La Land continua à frente na corrida da temporada de prémios deste ano. Depois de vencer todas as categorias na passada cerimónia dos Golden Globes, volta a contar com as principais categorias nos BAFTA - Melhor Ator Principal, Melhor Atriz Principal, Melhor Filme e Melhor Realizador.Bem perto do mesmo feito estão os filmes de Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals, e o protagonizado por Amy Adams, Arrival.Até lá, conheça aqui os nomeados da edição deste ano:

MELHOR ATOR PRINCIPAL - Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge; Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea; Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals; Ryan Gosling, La La Land; Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic



MELHOR ATRIZ PRINCIPAL - Amy Adams stars in Arrival; Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train; Emma Stone, La La Land; ; Meryl Streep, Florence Foster JenkinsNatalie Portman, Jackie



MELHOR FILME - Arrival; I, Daniel Blake; La La Land; Manchester by the Sea; Moonlight



MELHOR ATRIZ SECUNDÁRIA - Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake; Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea; Naomie Harris, Moonlight; Nicole Kidman, Lion; Viola Davis, Fences



MELHOR ATOR SECUNDÁRIO - Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals; Dev Patel, Lion; Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins; Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water; Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

MELHOR REALIZADOR - Denis Villenueve, Arrival; Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake; Damien Chazelle, La La Land; Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea; Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals



MELHOR FILME BRITÂNICO - American Honey; Denial; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; I, Daniel Blake; Notes on Blindness; Under the Shadow



MELHOR ARGUMENTO ORIGINAL - Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water; Paul Laverty, I, Daniel Blake; Damien Chazelle, La La Land; Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea; Barry Jenkins, Moonlight



MELHOR ARGUMENTO ADAPTADO - Eric Heisserer, Arrival; Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight, Hacksaw Ridge; Theodore Melfi and Allison Schroeder, Hidden Figures; Luke Davies, Lion; Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals











Por Ângela Mata







