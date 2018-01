LIP FETISH ?????? ICONICALLY INDISPENSABLE Encapsulated in Mother’s wondrous white lacquered bullet #patmcgrathlabs #LipFetish delivers luscious lips infused with anti-aging and antioxidant ingredients; moisturizing, protecting and priming your lips as it melts into every curve, imparting a luxuriously lightweight, silky smooth feel and a sensuously subtle sheen. The alluringly divine balm is the seductive secret to a killer kiss LIP FETISH is AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY on PATMcGRATH.COM January 4, 2018 at NOON EASTERN. Sign up for early access!

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Jan 2, 2018 at 10:20am PST