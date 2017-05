RED wanted to go for a complete different colour to my last look.. so went for something warm. Had such fun creating this look. Love wearing red eyeshadow .. makes blue eyes pop! Also, thank you so much for 9k.. your support and kindness towards my work means the absolute world to me

A post shared by Ellie Costello (@makeupisart_x) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT