ChocomaniaEntre a famosa Feira do Chocolate em Óbidos, no dia 10, e o Dia do Cacau a 26, podemos assumir que março será o mês mais doce do ano. Se é fã do ingrediente, delicie-se com estes produtos de beleza onde o cacau também é rei.
Coffret Egeo Choc, €34,99, O Boticário
Lápis para sobrancelhas, €3,99, H&M
Batom Rouge Vertige no tom 3, €11,65, Yves Rocher
Body Inner Beauty Powder with Matcha – Chocolate 500 g, €57, The Beauty Chef, em www.net-a-porter.com
Live in Color Eyeshadow, €6,90, PuroBio, na Organii
Sabonete purificante com cacau, €14,55, Sephora
Body Milk para Duche Cacau Aveludado, €4,49, Nivea
Eyeliner Larger Than Life Long-Wear no tom Via De'Martelli, €22, Nars
Conjunto de sombras para olhos Pure Dimensions, €40, Mary Kay
Batom Colour Rocker no tom Digging It rich warm brown (matte), €19,50, M.A.C
Vanitas Matte Lipstick no tom Moth, €26, Illamasqua
Horny Cow Seductive Body Lotion com Manteiga de Cacau, €27, Cowshed
Lip Liner no tom 9 Moka Renversant, €23,50, Givenchy
+ Alexa Chung Me and My Shadow Liner no tom Chocolate, €16, Eyeko
Lipgloss Shine Shine Shine no tom 06 bright on, €2,49, Essence
Brow Sculpt no tom Indian Chocolate, €24, BBrowBar
Kit para as sobrancelhas, €55,15, Astritry
Escapadinha de sonho + Festival Internacional do Chocolate de Óbidos, €55, Odisseias
Por Adriana Fernandes
